2025 was a long, eventful year — and not all of it (maybe not most of it?) was good. But one constant uplifting part of the year were weekly pawsitivity posts! Let’s take a few moments to review the best parts of 2025 — and get a look at 2026!

(This post is obviously too long for some email programs — or for a bunch of blabbing from me! You may also want to bookmark this article as an easy way to access the 2025 links embedded in the dates!)

January 6th — Patient pup pauses for puddle play

January 13th — Cat fishes with bread

January 21st — Carrie Underwood isn’t phased by the failure of the sound system at Trump’s inauguration, declares she’ll “just sing it” — and wow does she ever!

January 27th — Boys will be boys!

February 3rd — Foxes frolicking among the fallen

February 10th — Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers makes confetti angels with his family after winning Super Bowl LIX

February 18th — Snowy Multnomah Falls

February 24th — Amazing human tricks

March 3rd — A perfect proposal

March 10th — Frannie gets healthy!

March 17th — People: “Robots are the future!” | Robots:

March 24th — Kitty’s Happy place

March 31st — Featuring astronaut Koichi Wakata as Bugs Bunny:

April 7th — If at first you don’t succeed…

April 14th — Asking the important questions:

April 21st — Well, that escalated quickly!

April 28th — How to be a cat judge, and more importantly how NOT to be a cat judge

May 5th — What’s the news, doc?

May 12th — Wonton has her face buttons removed!

(She continued to make a strong recovery all year and is a “normal” healthy cat today!)

May 19th — Keep your head above the…wheat?

May 27th — Retired Army Sergeant and two-time Purple Heart recipient Lonnie Gaudet pinch-hits for the Savannah Bananas in Kaufmann Stadium.

June 2nd — Cats staying hydrated in summer

June 9th — You’re Good Enough, You’re Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like You!

June 16th — The 2025 Kentucky All State Choir sings the national anthem:

June 23rd — That Monday feeling!

June 30th — Dog enjoys some “me” time

July 7th — IT’S HOT OUT THERE

July 14th — A horse race, minus the horses

July 21st — Just show up and good things will happen!

July 28th — In October, we lost Oregon photographer Jeff Bryant to cancer — but in July, he gave us this gem:

August 4th — And you thought the flooding was bad!

August 11th — Making yourself beautiful is a lengthy process…

August 18th — The UK’s #1 new board game!

August 25th — Screaming into the Void

September 2nd — Arizona Sunrise

September 8th — You are obsolete, human

September 15th — A 2025 status report

September 22nd — Extreme dog makeovers

September 29th — Who’s my favorite customer?

October 6th — An epic rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

October 14th — Winter is coming!

October 20th — The state of my fucks

October 27th — Bonnie makes a wish (no more rain)

November 3rd — Italian rhythmic gymnast Sofia Raffaeli wow the crowd (and everbody else who watches)

November 10th — This 360-degree Blue Angels video was originally posted in the comments section by Snoman27!

November 17th — It’s Christmas tree season!

November 24th — Nature’s awesome power

December 1st — Sarabi go FAST

December 8th — The two types of dogs

December 15th — Have yourself a merry little Christmas

December 24th — The future’s so bright…

December 29th — Snowball fight, 1897

Hard to believe we crammed all that positivity into 2025 — and we have just a little room left for the probable 2026 Film of the Year:

There it is — the best of the best of 2025! Which video or meme was your favorite — or did I leave your favorite out all together? Let me (and everybody else!) know in the comments section!

Looking forward to a great 2026, where we have at least one day we can smile!

