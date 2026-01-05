2025 Pawsitivity In Review
A look back on the best posts of the year
2025 was a long, eventful year — and not all of it (maybe not most of it?) was good. But one constant uplifting part of the year were weekly pawsitivity posts! Let’s take a few moments to review the best parts of 2025 — and get a look at 2026!
(This post is obviously too long for some email programs — or for a bunch of blabbing from me! You may also want to bookmark this article as an easy way to access the 2025 links embedded in the dates!)
January 6th — Patient pup pauses for puddle play
January 13th — Cat fishes with bread
January 21st — Carrie Underwood isn’t phased by the failure of the sound system at Trump’s inauguration, declares she’ll “just sing it” — and wow does she ever!
January 27th — Boys will be boys!
February 3rd — Foxes frolicking among the fallen
February 10th — Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers makes confetti angels with his family after winning Super Bowl LIX
February 18th — Snowy Multnomah Falls
February 24th — Amazing human tricks
March 3rd — A perfect proposal
March 10th — Frannie gets healthy!
March 17th — People: “Robots are the future!” | Robots:
March 24th — Kitty’s Happy place
March 31st — Featuring astronaut Koichi Wakata as Bugs Bunny:
April 7th — If at first you don’t succeed…
April 14th — Asking the important questions:
April 21st — Well, that escalated quickly!
April 28th — How to be a cat judge, and more importantly how NOT to be a cat judge
May 5th — What’s the news, doc?
May 12th — Wonton has her face buttons removed!
(She continued to make a strong recovery all year and is a “normal” healthy cat today!)
May 19th — Keep your head above the…wheat?
May 27th — Retired Army Sergeant and two-time Purple Heart recipient Lonnie Gaudet pinch-hits for the Savannah Bananas in Kaufmann Stadium.
June 2nd — Cats staying hydrated in summer
June 9th — You’re Good Enough, You’re Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like You!
June 16th — The 2025 Kentucky All State Choir sings the national anthem:
June 23rd — That Monday feeling!
June 30th — Dog enjoys some “me” time
July 7th — IT’S HOT OUT THERE
July 14th — A horse race, minus the horses
July 21st — Just show up and good things will happen!
July 28th — In October, we lost Oregon photographer Jeff Bryant to cancer — but in July, he gave us this gem:
August 4th — And you thought the flooding was bad!
August 11th — Making yourself beautiful is a lengthy process…
August 18th — The UK’s #1 new board game!
August 25th — Screaming into the Void
September 2nd — Arizona Sunrise
September 8th — You are obsolete, human
September 15th — A 2025 status report
September 22nd — Extreme dog makeovers
September 29th — Who’s my favorite customer?
October 6th — An epic rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody”
October 14th — Winter is coming!
October 20th — The state of my fucks
October 27th — Bonnie makes a wish (no more rain)
November 3rd — Italian rhythmic gymnast Sofia Raffaeli wow the crowd (and everbody else who watches)
November 10th — This 360-degree Blue Angels video was originally posted in the comments section by Snoman27!
November 17th — It’s Christmas tree season!
November 24th — Nature’s awesome power
December 1st — Sarabi go FAST
December 8th — The two types of dogs
December 15th — Have yourself a merry little Christmas
December 24th — The future’s so bright…
December 29th — Snowball fight, 1897
Hard to believe we crammed all that positivity into 2025 — and we have just a little room left for the probable 2026 Film of the Year:
There it is — the best of the best of 2025! Which video or meme was your favorite — or did I leave your favorite out all together? Let me (and everybody else!) know in the comments section!
Looking forward to a great 2026, where we have at least one day we can smile!
Who else makes you look forward to Monday?
Perfect wrap-up for 2025. Here's to more pawsitivity in 2026. Need to send you the video my wife took of a fox in our backyard that did the rear hip/tail shimmy and then jumped up and into some brush looking for a rodent - similar to the the video you posted on those foxes jumping head first into deep snow. . ..
A Feckin 9