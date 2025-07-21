(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

As time somehow slowly stretches to infinity (seriously, people with siblings — how did you do it?), only the sanity of putting out another positivity Monday article grounds me to the real world.

What I need is some “me” time!

Or maybe a really loud and crowded party…….

(I love how, other than the host and the new guest, only one cat is paying any attention to the others. My kind of party!)

If you were worried Hunter Biden was going to disappear just because his dad’s no longer President, I have good news……….

………….I really did not have “the redemption of crack” on my 2025 Bingo card.

Climate change is getting really bad, you guys!

I can’t help but think of this timeless gem every time I hear Democrats bleating about cuts to government spending:

Finally, somebody gives credit where credit is due…..

…..too bad AI screwed up the captions (as always). Maybe I should contact IT……

……..this couldn’t hurt!

Behold, the baby turtle version of “dog-sledding”:

Maybe even more adorable!

Thank you to Gen Chang for this hilarious video of cats being scared by cucumbers! (Don’t do this to your kitty, though)

I’m pretty sure this the start of a buddy cop Disney movie……

(I’ve tried think of a clever name for like a half hour, so I turn this job over to you……)

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! Now use this positivity as fuel to go out and SMASH your work week! Even if you’re not sure exactly what’s going on, when put in an effort — good things can happen!!

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share