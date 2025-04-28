(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Today’s publication is a little long, so be sure to check out the website or Substack app to get the whole thing, and feel free to add your own videos and memes in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great weekend and is ready for some Monday Pawsitivity! Before we get into today’s (amazing, as usual) pictures and videos, I’m asking for a few moments of your time.

Topping the list of great news this week was RFK discussing removing the covid-19 shots from the childhood vaccine schedule:

Pulling the shots would be a win bigger than anything we’ve seen in the last 5 years.

This pun tickles the fancy of my inner (and not-so-inner) word nerd:

I’ve been researching for an upcoming article about AI, and while the vast majority of what I found was negative, I did come across this absolute gem:

(Although AI can animate this skit, it wouldn’t have been able to write it in the first place.)

Little Kid: Why do they call you “Man’s best friend?”

Dog:

I feature a lot of Good Boys on Mondays, but this guy is EXCEPTIONAL! Places himself between the kid and danger multiple times, and stops engaging the enemy dog once it’s no longer a threat. GIVE HIM ALL THE TREATS!

……..and yeah, let him sit on the couch.

Thanks to Antila H. Belist for this amazing video of a puppy making friends with a brood of ducklings!

Just a desert oasis with a trailcam……

I LOVE seeing things like this when I’m walking around Tucson. They’re like little bird sanctuaries!

Non-verbal ALS patient Brad Smith has become the third person in the world to receive a Neuralink transplant. In this video, he tells you all about it. Warning: Somebody starts cutting onions or something a couple minutes in.

He also did an “Ask me anything” thread on Twitter! Fascinating stuff!!

G says: “huh?”

A tale of two cats….and two cat judges.

Don’t be the judge on the left.

Here’s a dude who really understands how to cool off when the temperature climbs….

Am I right, fellas?

Speaking of fellas, this woman might have us all figured out…….

That’s what I came across this week, Screamers! Be honest: doesn’t that give you way more energy than a package of Ramen noodles? Now go out there and handle that workweek with style!

Nailed it!

Since this is already too long anyway, I might as well throw in a couple bonus pictures! Flashback to the “scary guys walking on the roof” emergency that temporarily increased the nap box limit to two:

And a recent pic of Sadie (not so) patiently waiting for me to take her picture so we can go for a walk: