Welcome to the first positivity post of 2025! We’re definitely starting the new year out right…..

What a view!

Good news from America’s capital today, where the 2024 election was officially certified by Congress and President of the Senate Kamala Harris:

Of course, Trump and Vance aren’t the only ones on the way to DC — HHS nominee RFK Jr looks to be gaining support as well……..

Also, great news today out of America’s Hat:

Perhaps the only 40 seconds worth listening to Trudeau speak:

And like that, the covid tyrant is finally gone….or will finally be gone in late March. And he’s effectively ‘shut down’ the government in the meantime — instead of calling for a new election (or being forced to hold one). So while this is a win — and an important one — Canada’s problems are far from over.

Trudeau tries to think about where it all went wrong……..

……..and then remembers this:

One of last year’s highlights was a girl playing the accordion for a field of cows. Here’s the 2025 twist:

The weather gets downright treacherous during the Christmas season….

That’s no winter storm…….

When the weather’s so frightful you have to check the ol’ ticker:

A classic I recently ran into again……..

The world’s most inefficient way to pop popcorn — but maybe the coolest

When I go out for a walk with the dogs, I wait patiently as they explore the world around them.

In this case, the shoe’s on the other foot………

Finally, in “honor” of Insurrection Day, I offer this video I edited for The Lectern Guy:

The lectern was safe and dry, and that’s what really matters!

That’s what I found over the holiday week, Screamers! What made you smile over the last seven days? Share your stories (and memes!) below!

We can’t start off 2025 with ZERO paws in our pawsitivity……..