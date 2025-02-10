(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s always nice when your team plays in the Super Bowl, but yesterday’s Eagles/Chiefs matchup took on a very special meaning for one lucky Eagles fan and his family. On January 31st, 10-year-old Trey Howard and his family were near the impact of the deadly air ambulance crash in Philadelphia.

While physically covering his little sister, Trey was struck by a flying metal shard. The tiny hero underwent successful emergency brain surgery at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, and when he regained consciousness, his first concern was that he had missed the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl. (The health of his sister was, understandably, second. She’s fine.)

In the days before the big game, Howard got a visit from some Eagles cheerleaders and a promise from Wide Receiver AJ Brown to come visit after the game — hopefully with some hardware.

Yesterday the Eagles earned that hardware, putting a thumping on the two-time defending champion Chiefs, 40-22. (The score looks sort of close. The game was not.)

No doubt little Trey Howard was responsible for the loudest cheers in Philadelphia.

After the game, Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers enjoyed this wholesome moment with his family:

Because when do you get a chance to make confetti angels?

DOGE might be stealing the headlines, but beavers in the Czech Republic are actually doing something about local government bureaucracy…..

Thanks to SCA for the catch!

Hmmm…….can beavers build high-speed rail?

“This is a tough problem, Gavin….lemme chew on it.”

In life, wisdom trumps exuberance:

An exhausted manager calms an angry customer:

“my job here is done.”

Uh oh. Joe Rogan’s noticed that we’re funding war against ourselves……

A few months ago, Blue started dressing for the job he wanted, not the job he had. Now look at him!

Sadie’s photoshoot was…….more casual……

Just an cat training video, ‘80s montage style………

Because you never know when your buddies will sound the battle cry…….

WE RIDE!

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! What made you happy since our last pawsitivity post? Let everybody know in the comments below!

This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

As always, this article is Gangster approved: