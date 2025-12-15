Although longtime Screamers know I’m a HUGE music fan, I’m not really into Christmas music. That said, I acknowledge it DOES have its place — which is like two weeks before Christmas, as you’re doing Christmas-related activities.

So to provide a nice musical background for those Christmas-related activities, I’ve collected a list of my favorite 12 Christmas songs — leaving you with room at the end for your suggestions as well!

This might be the only “Christmas Music list” in history WITHOUT Mariah Carey and Wham! — I’ll let you decide if that’s a good thing or a bad thing…

Jumping right in, this classic Andy Williams tune is usually the background for dogs frolicking in snow — but today I’m happy to share the official music video! (Don’t worry, there’s lots of dogs frolicking in snow in later videos!)

These classic animated “music videos” are a wonderful part of the holidays…

Today, they’d just use AI and Dean Martin would have 6 fingers.

Some of these Christmas classics don’t have “real” videos like the ones above — for those songs, I used this video of animals playing in the snow so you’d have something to watch while listening.

“Silver Bells” is a Christmas classic, and Michael Bublé and Naturally 7’s modern version retains and elevates that classic sound.

I was kind of surprised to learn that this song’s almost as old as I am — I thought it was new when I was young-ish! I’d also never seen the video — it adds to the song for sure!

These days I don’t have too many good things to say about The West Wing — but it DID introduce me to this version of “Little Drummer Boy” from The Vienna Boys Choir, which I think is far and away the best version out there.

I’ve always thought singing was much more powerful when done by multiple people. This version of “Silent Night” is great when each singer does her own verse — but when they sing together at the end, the song takes the leap to the next level.

When this one comes on the radio, you can’t help but bop around. (Maybe it’s all the wine?)

Maybe it was just the timing of this song’s release, but I’ve always been enamored with the way the piece transitions from slow and soft to hard and fast and then back again.

Just as powerful as the piece itself is the inspiration behind it —

We heard about this cello player born in Sarajevo many years ago who left when he was fairly young to go on to become a well-respected musician, playing with various symphonies throughout Europe. Many decades later, he returned to Sarajevo as an elderly man—at the height of the Bosnian War, only to find his city in complete ruins. I think what most broke this man’s heart was that the destruction was not done by some outside invader or natural disaster—it was done by his own people. At that time, Serbs were shelling Sarajevo every night. Rather than head for the bomb shelters like his family and neighbors, this man went to the town square, climbed onto a pile of rubble that had once been the fountain, took out his cello, and played Mozart and Beethoven as the city was bombed. He came every night and began playing Christmas Carols from that same spot. It was just such a powerful image—a white-haired man silhouetted against the cannon fire, playing timeless melodies to both sides of the conflict amid the rubble and devastation of the city he loves. Some time later, a reporter traced him down to ask why he did this insanely stupid thing. The old man said that it was his way of proving that despite all evidence to the contrary, the spirit of humanity was still alive in that place. The song basically wrapped itself around him. We used some of the oldest Christmas melodies we could find, like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Carol of the Bells” part of the medley (which is from Ukraine, near that region). The orchestra represents one side, the rock band the other, and single cello represents that single individual, that spark of hope.

It seems like there are 100 versions of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, but this is the only real version to me:

This one is a Christmas song like Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but I still count it. Happily, this lyric video already features a winter backdrop! (Also, I didn’t know the song was (mostly) based on a true story!)

And finally, we wrap up the list with my wish for all Screamers, worldwide — Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas!

With so much Christmas music out there, I wouldn’t be surprised if I left off your favorite song — just add it in the comments below and I’ll attach it in an edit! Let’s make this page your one-stop spot for Christmas music this year!

Songs from the comment section:

My mom utilizes her special access to circumvent the comment system:

JollyLittlePerson (what a fitting name!) offered up this amazing performance — Dan Vasc IS the choir!

Enheduanna beats out Pat Robinson by under a minute suggesting A Charlie Brown Christmas by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Heyjude nominates Andy Williams singing “O Holy Night”

CindyArizona (Cindy, from Arizona) suggested this…um…classic?

V Dominique graced us with Da Yoopers — who I just can’t get enough of:

I knew SOMEBODY would mention “Feliz Navidad” — thanks Gen Chang!

For a change of pace, an amazing anti-Christmas song thanks to Roger Hawcroft: