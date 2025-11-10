Screaming into the Void

Scott munson
9h

All gave some Some gave all

Veterans Day is for those who came home

Memorial Day is for those who did not

Thank you for your service

VETERAN

LIVES

MATTER

What Is A Veteran?

A "Veteran" - whether active duty, discharged, retired, or reserve - is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America," for an amount of "up to, and including his life."

Thank a Veteran for your freedom, and respect both the men who served and the colors that show pride for them every day.

US soldiers lost in World War I 116,516

US soldiers lost in World War II 418,500

US soldiers lost in Korean War 33,746

US soldiers lost in Vietnam 58,220

US soldiers lost and Iraq and Afghanistan 2,459

in the case of World War II and 911. Most young men joined up out of a sense of patriotic duty to protect their country. Due to an attack

December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor or

September 11, 2001 911 New York.

Most young men, who went to Vietnam

Did not want to go, but were drafted.

please take a moment or an evening or sometime and reflect on these young men who often don’t come home.

Veteran, Veterans, Veterans Day, Memorial, Memorial Day. Vet Vets POW MIA

Veterans lives matter

I walked the walk…

So you could talk to talk

we're losing 22 veterans per day to suicide. That's 30,000 since 2001. Someone must do something

And most if not ALL Veterans would say.

9h

You notice how all of those loved ones just can't get enough body contact? How they're trying to physically fully meld into their returned soldier? How the anguish of missing them and the joy of having them back creates a feeling almost too much to experience?

One reason I hate the GOP/purported conservatives so much is that we have organizations like Tunnel to Towers and Wounded Warrior Project etc. etc. because these fucking patriotic politicians do not ever do enough to take care of our military members and the families who miss them so desperately when they're not home, and who must suffer so much too if they come home shattered. Don't even ask me how much I hate flag-wavers while this remains not even near the top of voting priorities.

Anyway--dogs and their dads, I had to stop the video because I wasn't gonna get through it without crying all out loud.

