A Monday Tribute to Veterans
A positivity twist
(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
With tomorrow being Veterans Day, I want to take today’s Monday article to highlight some amazing military videos. As a group, veterans are some of the most talented and most selfless people America has to offer (maybe that’s why I’m so upset when government gets them into unnecessary wars!), and a special Monday post seems like the least I can do to say thank you! While there are fewer videos in total this week, they tend to be longer — so you’ll actually need MORE time to get through today’s post than normal!
First up, we have a soldier doing what soldiers do best — shooting things. U.S. Army Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz wins the 3 gun competition at Vortex Shootout in 2021 by putting on a John Wick-style performance.
This is an article about the military, but that doesn’t mean it’s paw-free! Military dogs have important jobs, too! Even if that means making a mess on a red carpet now and then!
You’re gonna want to strap yourself in for this next video, because you’re in the cockpit with the Navy’s famous Blue Angels. I’d suggest watching this one full-screen, but it’s not for the feint of heart — hard to imagine actually living it!
One of our government’s most shameful acts is the near-total failure to support veterans — who quite often literally broke their bodies — coming home after a long career of violence and stress. But private charities such as the Navy Seal Foundation are stepping in to fill that void.
If you know me (and by now you do), you know that I’m a total sucker for military reunion videos. So what could be better than 8 1/2 minutes of them?
Perhaps six minutes of veterans reuniting with their dogs?
And that’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! In addition to dropping your funny stories or memes in the comments, tell me about the veterans in your life! I’ll start with my good buddy and nuclear engineer Ben, who I know still reads this ‘Stack at least occasionally. The military might say he’s slightly handicapped, but we love him anyway! Thank you to all veterans for your service to America!
Go ahead, click the button…..
If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
This morning, Pat Robinson brought this sketch to my attention. I almost snorted my coffee everywhere, so I’m breaking my self-imposed rule and including it today! (If you don’t like it, you can speak to the manager!)
All gave some Some gave all
Veterans Day is for those who came home
Memorial Day is for those who did not
Thank you for your service
VETERAN
LIVES
MATTER
What Is A Veteran?
A "Veteran" - whether active duty, discharged, retired, or reserve - is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America," for an amount of "up to, and including his life."
Thank a Veteran for your freedom, and respect both the men who served and the colors that show pride for them every day.
US soldiers lost in World War I 116,516
US soldiers lost in World War II 418,500
US soldiers lost in Korean War 33,746
US soldiers lost in Vietnam 58,220
US soldiers lost and Iraq and Afghanistan 2,459
in the case of World War II and 911. Most young men joined up out of a sense of patriotic duty to protect their country. Due to an attack
December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor or
September 11, 2001 911 New York.
Most young men, who went to Vietnam
Did not want to go, but were drafted.
please take a moment or an evening or sometime and reflect on these young men who often don’t come home.
All gave some. Some gave all.
Veterans Day is for those who came home
Memorial Day is for those who did not
Thank you for your service
Veteran, Veterans, Veterans Day, Memorial, Memorial Day. Vet Vets POW MIA
-
Veterans lives matter
https://fetlife.com/users/4986181/pictures/186797525#comment_614359303
-
I walked the walk…
So you could talk to talk
Oops link gone sorry
we're losing 22 veterans per day to suicide. That's 30,000 since 2001. Someone must do something
https://fetlife.com/WyomingCowgirl/pictures/190577264#comment
And most if not ALL Veterans would say.
https://fetlife.com/MrAlan/pictures/191724930
You notice how all of those loved ones just can't get enough body contact? How they're trying to physically fully meld into their returned soldier? How the anguish of missing them and the joy of having them back creates a feeling almost too much to experience?
One reason I hate the GOP/purported conservatives so much is that we have organizations like Tunnel to Towers and Wounded Warrior Project etc. etc. because these fucking patriotic politicians do not ever do enough to take care of our military members and the families who miss them so desperately when they're not home, and who must suffer so much too if they come home shattered. Don't even ask me how much I hate flag-wavers while this remains not even near the top of voting priorities.
Anyway--dogs and their dads, I had to stop the video because I wasn't gonna get through it without crying all out loud.