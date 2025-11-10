(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

With tomorrow being Veterans Day, I want to take today’s Monday article to highlight some amazing military videos. As a group, veterans are some of the most talented and most selfless people America has to offer (maybe that’s why I’m so upset when government gets them into unnecessary wars!), and a special Monday post seems like the least I can do to say thank you! While there are fewer videos in total this week, they tend to be longer — so you’ll actually need MORE time to get through today’s post than normal!

First up, we have a soldier doing what soldiers do best — shooting things. U.S. Army Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz wins the 3 gun competition at Vortex Shootout in 2021 by putting on a John Wick-style performance.

This is an article about the military, but that doesn’t mean it’s paw-free! Military dogs have important jobs, too! Even if that means making a mess on a red carpet now and then!

You’re gonna want to strap yourself in for this next video, because you’re in the cockpit with the Navy’s famous Blue Angels. I’d suggest watching this one full-screen, but it’s not for the feint of heart — hard to imagine actually living it!

One of our government’s most shameful acts is the near-total failure to support veterans — who quite often literally broke their bodies — coming home after a long career of violence and stress. But private charities such as the Navy Seal Foundation are stepping in to fill that void.

If you know me (and by now you do), you know that I’m a total sucker for military reunion videos. So what could be better than 8 1/2 minutes of them?

Perhaps six minutes of veterans reuniting with their dogs?

And that’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! In addition to dropping your funny stories or memes in the comments, tell me about the veterans in your life! I’ll start with my good buddy and nuclear engineer Ben, who I know still reads this ‘Stack at least occasionally. The military might say he’s slightly handicapped, but we love him anyway! Thank you to all veterans for your service to America!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

This morning, Pat Robinson brought this sketch to my attention. I almost snorted my coffee everywhere, so I’m breaking my self-imposed rule and including it today! (If you don’t like it, you can speak to the manager!)