You made it to another Monday, Screamers! What better way to celebrate than with a positivity post? Let’s start off today’s article by checking in on some friends of Mondays past!

First up, our old friend Wonton, who used to have a buttoned-up face after a tragic 5-story fall. Today, no signs of her injury remain, and Wonton has turned into an absolute stunner!

I’m so happy that Wonton got her happy ending!

Speaking of cats with happy endings, next up we check in on space photographer Andrew McCarthy and his adopted kitty Gregory. With the release of McCarthy’s “Cosmic Gregory” calendar, the photographer was able to reach his goal and donate $10,000 to Gregory’s former shelter! (Also, the mystery of Gregory’s sad eyes has been solved — they used to call him Boots!)

Maybe it was coincidence, maybe it was karma, maybe it was a lot of planning and hard work, but about a week after the donation, McCarthy captured one of the greatest photos of all time.

A shot this good can only be improved one way — more Gregory!

Perfection.

IMPORTANT BREAKING UPDATE — GREGORY WAS ON FOX TODAY!

In a Screaming into the Void first, this next video was suggested by TWO people this week (Gen Chang and SCA)!

BUT MIDNIGHT GONGS ARE PART OF MY CULTURE!!

Speaking of which, shoutout to Bonnie and Gangster…

But RIP to the food that got upended when they were chasing each other around like crack heads are 3 am, though. (Sadie couldn’t BELIEVE she was being allowed to eat the cat food after constantly being told not to eat the cat food.)

In this video, Leo reminds us that sometimes all we need in life is a purpose!

After countless arguments (some real, some imaginary), this couple is FINALLY on the same wavelength.

Although it’s about a year old, I recently came across this ridiculous (and never-been-done-before) stunt pulled off by mountain biker Dawid Godziek — riding a course set atop a moving train!

Here’s the full behind-the-scenes clip, including excruciating video in which Godziek completed the course but had his feet slip off the pedals on the final landing, prompting a whole new attempt.

Even in Arizona, winter has finally set in. That means it’s time to start getting ready for Christmas — and what better way to do that than a Christmas tree video?

Christmas trees WERE harmed in the making of this video.

Politics is frustrating sometimes…..

But at least we meet some great people along the way!

…then they arrest you.

Man shoots documentary about kittens, while another man shoots documentary about the kitten distribution system…

The kitten knows he will make excellent staff!

And today we finish off with a special musical presentation!

We’ve seen ballads for cows and foxes before, but performing for the king of the jungle is a first around here! What a finale for today’s post! But I know you’ve got some great videos and funny memes, too — share them in the comment section below!

