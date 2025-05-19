(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

I’m not gonna lie, Screamers — I got all mixed up and thought this Monday was Memorial Day, so my plan today was to release an article about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis and make my weekly positivity post on Tuesday.

Turns out that’s next week, so the positivity needs to drop RIGHT NOW!

But it’s fine, when life blindsides you, you just gotta’ keep keepin’ on!

This reminds me of Bonnie and G. Bonnie wakes up early and wants to play, but G just got home from cattin’ and wants to sleep….

When the world’s going to hell but you have a super comfortable seat to watch the chaos:

Either dog in this comic could be Spunky — she’s got a vendetta against squeakers.

I did not know this was a thing………

An inside look into Trump’s most recent strategy meeting……..

One of those most difficult times in an athlete’s life comes when faced with the difficult reality that a professional career just isn’t going to happen. Often, an athlete has spent their entire lives playing sports and doesn’t even have a “Plan B.” This can obviously lead to a catastrophic situation for players and their families.

But as Anne Rodgers details today, for almost a decade, one team’s been helping with the difficult transition from sports into the “real” world. Royals’ director of professional and sports development Jeff Diskin aimed to solve the difficult transition problem in 2016 by creating an educational program that allows former athletes to attend college in the United States. Infielder Leonel Bejarán was the first to benefit from the program:

Diskin found a way for Bejarán to enroll and play baseball at Mid-American Christian University in Oklahoma City, Okla., a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA), which have different eligibility requirements than the NCAA and allowed former pro players like Bejarán -- with a high school degree -- to still have eligibility.

Bejarán graduated from college in 2020 and now works as a career transition specialist for MLB’s Baseball Assistance Team! There, he helps former players from around the league make the same successful transition that he made.

It’s that type of off-the-field success that drives Diskin:

“These guys think [baseball is] the only thing they’re good at,” Diskin said. “The only thing they can do. But they’ve got so much more to them. And when you get to know them as people and you see them struggle when their pro careers are over, knowing they’ve got other options -- this is why we do it.”

Kudos to Diskin, Bejarán, and everybody else helping young people power through life’s difficulties and emerge stronger on the other side!

This is Rover.

Rover is fabulous.

My favorite was the Game of Thrones-style cloak, but the necklace made of mice was pretty impressive, too!

………………..

Today, we gather to recognize exceptional valor and service to the crown. Sir Snuggles of the Western Shores, step forward.

Your bravery in battle, wisdom in counsel, and compassion towards our subjects have not gone unnoticed. Time and again, you have proven yourself worthy of the highest honor we can bestow.

By the power vested in me, I hereby dub thee Protector of the Western Shores. Rise, and take your place among the knights of our realm.

When the pool’s FINALLY warm enough to get in……..

And finally, when the amber waves of grain stand taller than you, you gotta improvise!

That’s what I found for you this week! But what made you happy? Let everybody know in the comments below! Now I gotta post this before it becomes Tuesday!

