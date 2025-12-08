Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

SimulationCommander
10h

"Grilled bread with melted cheese sandwich" is a real mouthful....I think that "sandwich" implies the use of bread, so we can probably just eliminate that.

"Grilled with melted cheese sandwich" -- now the "with" doesn't make sense. Axe it.

"Grilled melted cheese sandwich" -- better, but the grilling implies the cheese is hot, thus melted. We can probably remove that, too.

"Grilled cheese sandwich" -- Perfect!

Paulette
9h

Kohls staples dicks😂🙈LMAO

