(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Good afternoon, Screamers! We start this Monday off with the best possible news in the world — mom is once again eating and talking! She’s still in the hospital for now but plans are being made for discharge!

This is nothing short of a miracle, and I want to thank each and every one of you for your support the last few weeks! (Including the difficult job of keeping me sane.) I sure didn’t enjoy the road we had to travel to get here, but it feels amazing to have this helpful and hopeful community! Thank you so much!

In what may or may not be good news to you, I expect to return to my “normal” posting schedule in the very near future — my brain is exploding with ideas that need to get out. 😉

Enough with the sappy yappin’, let’s get to the funny!

All I see is a diverse member of the team bringing a valuable point of view to the table…..

The actual story of SignalGate is nearly as funny. Mike Waltz was sent a text message by Brian Hughes forwarding a Jeffrey Goldberg email, which included Goldberg’s phone number as part of his e-mail “signature.”

Apple then “suggested” that Waltz add Hughes to his contact list — but did so erroneously using Goldberg’s information.

Something to think about in case you’re thinking about using an AI “assistant”.

Finally, a use for the Ring doorbell.

Last week featured a video of kitty being protected by his older brother. But there’s one thing even scarier than an older brother — dad:

During Spring you really have to get out and smell the flowers. And lay in the flowers. And nap in the flowers…….

The world: “America has no culture!”

American culture:

Living in Portland be like:

When you forget your wheelbarrow on the job site……….

……..guess I’ll just buy another!

I’ve seen a lot of expensive-looking advertisements for AirBnB, but this is all they need:

SIGN ME UP!

I don’t know what you want me to do….Starfleet said it was safe and effective!

When you’re really comfortable inside but it’s really nice outside…..Bonnie manages:

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! I’m looking forward to getting back into the political world — but for today, let’s focus on what made YOU happy this week!

Now go out there and SMASH your work week! No matter how bad things look, YOU CAN DO IT!

Like what you read? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share