(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Screamers! (If you can still read this sentence, you’re doing the holiday wrong!) Hope everybody’s having a great day out there!

Before we get to today’s pawsitivity, I want to apologize for not publishing an article yesterday. Evidentially sometime during Saturday night, G clawed open the scab on his ear then went to sleep as it was bleeding. As a result, when I woke up yesterday I freaked out because it looked like he was cast in a horror movie. (I guess cuts near the ears bleed a lot with cats, too!)

We got him all cleaned up and got some special wound care stuff that’s supposed to help him not scratch it open again. On the upside, it doesn’t seem to be bothering him at all (still eating, drinking, going outside) and there’s still no sign of infection.

That said, this little dude could use some positive thoughts going his way!! Here he is in his favorite sleeping spot…….

On to the happy!

Get this bird on American Idol, because his stage presence is amazing!

Fun fact: Michaelangelo only decided to portray Adam after his first choice refused to cooperate with God.

When you let your cat pick his own outfit:

“Now bring my food, servant!”

“Why has my package been stuck at the Amazon warehouse all week?”

Your package:

With the news that Biden utilized the autopen for pardons, the hall of Presidential Portraits has been updated:

…………………………

How do you even find out you’re good at something like that?

I guess you CAN teach an old dog new tricks……you just need the right teacher!

No St. Patrick’s day post would be complete without some themed animal pictures!

We can’t forget the pups…….

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! Now you should be sufficiently pumped up to tackle whatever the work week throws at you……

Your turn! What made you smile this week? Let us know in the comments below!

This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share