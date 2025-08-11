(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
We made it to another Monday, Screamers! Get into your happy place and enjoy this week’s collection of pawsitivity!
First off, I’d like to apologize for yesterday’s post about Canada’s fire restrictions. I was unaware of Canadians’ favorite outdoor activity, fireboating.
Now it all makes sense.
Me not even getting through the Canadian airport because of that joke:
With just as few regrets as the dog!
Ron’s tragic tale of treats:
Speaking of Ron Paul, how cool was it that the sitting Director of National Intelligence spoke at his birthday party this weekend? We’re not in 2008 anymore, Toto!
British couple gets a real quick introduction to how the South treats foreigners.
Stuff like that has me like:
When you think everybody forgot your birthday, but your best friend catches you out at your favorite spot:
Today’s political lesson:
That’s what I found for you this week, but you can add your own positive stories in the comment section! Now get yourself all dressed up and SMASH that work week!
That’s the spirit!
Screaming into the Void is lookin’ good, baby
Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Bonus video of Ron Paul’s speech over the weekend — ends with the crowd singing him “Happy Birthday”! (36:50)
That bird perforating the Kleenex box to create a plume of tailfeathers!!! Wow!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️ Thank you, Simulation Commander! Looking forward to watching the Ron Paul Birthday video. Yay, Tulsi! Also love the lioness and the tiger reunion!:)
I don't know if this counts as positive or scary:
A few weeks ago, my wife alerted me that one of the hens was running around carrying something in her beak. Turned out to be a dead mouse, and the hens were fighting over it.
Chalked it up as "random stuff happens".
Since then it has happened three times that I know of; the hens seem to actively hunt and kill and eat mice that forage inside the chicken-run.
Are they trying to re-evolve into dinosaurs or something?
I can see the movie-title:
"Butcher-beak", an action-thriller by Sam Peckingpah.