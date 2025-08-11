Screaming into the Void

Marie-Louise Murville
7h

That bird perforating the Kleenex box to create a plume of tailfeathers!!! Wow!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️ Thank you, Simulation Commander! Looking forward to watching the Ron Paul Birthday video. Yay, Tulsi! Also love the lioness and the tiger reunion!:)

Rikard
8h

I don't know if this counts as positive or scary:

A few weeks ago, my wife alerted me that one of the hens was running around carrying something in her beak. Turned out to be a dead mouse, and the hens were fighting over it.

Chalked it up as "random stuff happens".

Since then it has happened three times that I know of; the hens seem to actively hunt and kill and eat mice that forage inside the chicken-run.

Are they trying to re-evolve into dinosaurs or something?

I can see the movie-title:

"Butcher-beak", an action-thriller by Sam Peckingpah.

