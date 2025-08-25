(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Before we get to today’s regular Monday post, I want to take a moment and once again thank all of my amazing supporters. This week marks two full years of (nearly) full-time Screaming — and that’s only possible because of the generosity and dedication of Screamers! No matter if you have a paid subscription, reshare my posts, or simply engage with the comments section, Screaming into the Void would be nothing without YOUR support! (It would literally just be the Void!)

So thank you again — and here’s to two more years of Screaming! (And hopefully many more than that!)

Now let’s get to the point!

Live footage of today’s Monday post hitting inboxes of Screamers:

And that’s because Screamers know Monday is for pawsitivity! And pawsitivity doesn’t get much more pawsitive than seeing a mama duck immediately adopting a flock of orphans!

Yesterday, nobody in America had a better day than this kid:

(Except maybe that Mariners lineup!)

Dog is annoyed his human STILL doesn’t understand fetch……

That throw was so satisfying, though!

Wait…………

……that’s my go-to move!

Ron Paul’s actual 90th birthday was this weekend, and his son Rand released this amazing video to celebrate:

But the picture of his family might be even more impressive!

Really, I can think of only one better present…….

Mrs. MacFarland summitted this Cracker Barrel rebrand, and I’m kind of here for it….

The menu’s gonna need to be reworked, though…….

“Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.”

It’s important to determine the pecking order early in a relationship……

That puppy has a long life of servitude ahead of him……..

Although Cloud Elvengrail lost her lawsuit against the City of Portland, the real treasure was the friends she made along the way. Ladies and Gentlemen, meet Pumpkin!

Local reporter HunnyBadgerMom facilitated the adorable connection! Pumpkin has been getting used to her new home — this is her first venture into “public”!

Sometimes you just gotta let it all out……

……….this is often how I feel.

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Now take this positive energy and go out and overcome whatever obstacles the work week throws at you — even if they seem impossible at first!

YOU CAN DO IT!

Bonus picture of a snowy Multnomah Falls! I just came across this shot on my computer and it seemed fitting for today!