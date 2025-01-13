(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Hello, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great weekend and you’re keeping warm out there! Remember — when bad weather hits, it’s important to have emergency tools, such as an ice scraper, close at hand.
Eh, close enough.
If you’re cold, they’re cold — bring your pets inside!
And remember…….
Mondays often feature a human doing his job extremely well. The raging fires in LA brought us this masterpiece:
That guy’s future resume is just this before/after picture:
Give a man some bread and he will feed himself for a day — give a cat some bread and he will……teach himself to fish? Is that how that goes?
Luckily, they still need us to bake the bread.
For now.
When you’re tired of getting outfoxed so you bring in some professional help:
!!!!
A quick recap of the Green Bay Packers in this year’s NFL playoffs:
Some memes are only possible when subcultures collide………
But Ani was not ok. Why?
Fun fact: Gravity is actually optional for cats
When I’m feeling down, I check the Moderna stock price!
……..and things seem pretty good by comparison!
Finally, as President Biden prepares to leave office, let’s look back on the most lasting impression of his presidency:
Join the chorus!
Michael Shellenberger on Tucker Carlson's show:
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-michael-shellenberger
Haven't watched yet but I'll be getting to this at some point today -- Shellenberger is great.
Shout out to all those involved in wildfire firefighting. My brother flew tanker planes, then lead planes (they drop the smoke, so the tankers know where to let loose). It's incredibly dangerous. Many of the tankers are WWII leftover bombers, so it's visual flight, not instruments. With all that smoke, every year pilots fly into mountains or cell tower guy wires. Then there are the firefighters on the ground. So, so dangerous. So say a prayer or two for them.