(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

I won’t lie, Screamers. The weekend got me like:

But today’s Monday, and it’s time to put on those happy shoes!

That’s the spirit!

A couple weeks ago I featured a video of a patient kitty (eventually) calming an angry dog. Today we repeat the lesson with a VERY irate kitten.

This is the universal truth of getting cats to like you: get close, then ignore them.

When the poor little puppy you rescue turns out to be something else entirely…..

What a great ending, though!

Whatever the sport of the future is, it’s GOT to involve these things:

I sure wouldn’t want to see it tackle Washington state potholes, though.

Everybody’s social life in 2025:

A short film of trust…….and betrayal:

Elon Musk’s DOGE team going through another federal agency’s budget:

But the employees are all like………no waste here!

Baseball games are here! And although spring training games don’t really count, they ARE games — and if you’re playing games, it’s better to win them than lose them!

But the wait was excruciating!

You know who feels my pain in the winter? Tucker. But Tucker got a treat this week…

That’ll hold him over until the pool warms up!

In past Monday articles, I’ve sometimes featured ridiculous Rubik’s Cube feats. This is…….something more impressive than that.

Uh……………….WHAT??!?!?!

If you’re gonna pull off this stunt, you better be VERY sure of your timing……

Public service announcement:

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! Make sure you share your happy stories and memes from the last week in the comment section! Now got out and handle your work week like Buster handles this rainstorm!

With joy and exuberance!

