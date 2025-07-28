(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

For over a decade, America (and the world) has been dealing with a deep sense of pain. We are divided as a nation, and even our most trusted institutions are tarnished. But soon, all that changes……..

The healing can begin.

Monday posts are like a giant inflatable slide………when you get to the bottom, you just run back up to the top and experience it all over again!

This week, the Cincinnati Zoo showed off Kal, a one-year-old bat-eared fox. This adorable little guy can move his ears independently (like a cat) to track prey!

Who can say no to that face?!!?!?

Also this week, Oregon photographer Jeff Bryant braved Darfur, Oregon to capture these stunning shots of the Northern Lights, with some additional surprises!

The northwest really deserves better politicians.

Speaking of terrible politicians, though, the Online Safety Act went into effect in the UK this week, with immediate results:

POV: you’re the cartoonist tonight

Special thanks to Gen Chang for uncovering this hilarious video!

Serious rifts form in the upcoming administration over who should sit in the seat of power…..

How do you lose a game of peek-a-boo? Play with your cat.

Humans are ill-suited to kitty games, though……

Phil Collins was in the news this week (and is NOT in hospice?), so that’s the perfect excuse to post this gem:

……….it’s just an empty space.

When you ignore the loan sharks for too long, they send the collection crew…..

And they’ll get what they came for!

For too long, we’ve been worried about the merging of man and machine, while ignoring the real threat building around us………

CHI-BORGS!

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Now take all this positive energy and strut through your work week!

That’s the spirit!

