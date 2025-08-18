(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Congratulations, Screamers! You’ve made it to another Monday! We’re starting today’s positivity post off with the amazing dexterity of Hajime Miura, who just won his 8th 3A (string tricks with two yo-yos) World Championship title. This is an absolutely INSANE routine!

We also get some political positivity from Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social today:

Long-time readers know my frustration with mail-in ballots, so I won’t repeat them here. (I’ll save that for the comments.)

Here’s how the LA times characterized the issue:

LOL

Me: It’s hot out there!

Audience: HOW HOT IS IT?

Stay safe out there!

This is maybe fake but I really don’t care. Real relationship goals right here.

These next few comics should provide a clue into the topics I’ve been diving into recently………

It’s true.

But in these uncertain times, it’s good to know the UK is laser-focused on the issues that really matter:

Yes, the page is real.

Last week, members of the Royals visited Mercy Hospital, where the tables were quite literally turned on business as usual…..

It’s one thing to be a superstar on the field, but something special to also be a superstar OFF the field!

Behold! A purrrrr-pet-ual motion machine!

One of my friends recently bought and moved into a new home after the previous owner passed away. For about a week afterwards he had to deal with a VERY loud cat meowing at him from the driveway. After consulting with his new neighbors, my friend determined the cat almost certainly lived in the home previously.

You know where this story’s going……….

Now this little dude has a safe place to sleep, but as far as I know, he still doesn’t have a name. If you’ve got ideas, let’s hear ‘em in the comments section!

His story reminded me of a Canadian charity called “My Grandfather’s Cat,” which arranges housing for pets whose owners have passed or are otherwise unable to care for their animals.

Started in 2021, the organization is closing in on 1,000 animals saved from a shelter!

Great idea and a great organization!

The coastal Oregon town of Cannon Beach is semi-famous for frequent elk sightings in areas including the city’s parks. But beachgoers got a special treat this week as the elk decided to take advantage of the ocean views…..

The outside world might be full chaos and strife, but with this dose of positivity, you’ll be able to channel your inner peace, overcome all obstacles, and SMASH your work week!

EXACTLY!

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Bonus relevant Ichiro video……..