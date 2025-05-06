(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! After a LONG multi-day project consisting of mind-numbing, repetitive editing tasks, I’ve rejoined the land of the living. Sort of.

G’s asleep and I’m envious.

But since today’s Monday, the show must go on! Since I had little time to search around for my normal Monday fare, today we’re going to inject a little more politics than usual — sticking with Monday’s theme!

Let’s get all that out of the way first, shall we?

First up, a recap of the Canadian election:

Next, this amazing Tweet from Senator Rand Paul:

The Newsmax article in question is referring to Tulsi Gabbard’s recent comments on the Megyn Kelly Show. The full interview clocks in at little over an hour (highly recommended!), but the relevant portion’s here:

Along these lines, today President Trump signed an executive order tightening rules surrounding gain-of-function research (while sadly falling short of an outright ban). Read the full text of the EO, then watch the signing ceremony!

Alright, enough of people in suits! Let’s get to our standard pawsitivity fare!

First up, the cat equivalent of your uncle throwing you into the swimming pool:

RUN, Tiger!

Tell it to me straight, doc…….

It was supposed to be a joyous occasion…….

Huge bloodsucking creatures that survive because of others?

It can only be one thing……

This video from NewEmergingKing made my morning…….

What a stud!

Speaking of studs, Royals prospect Jac Caglianone is demolishing baseballs in AA.

ONTO THE ROOF OF THE TRAINING FACILITY!

What can I say, I like to troll a little……

A quick reminder before I go……..

That’s what I’ve got this week! Your turn! What made you smile this Cinco de Mayo? Let everybody know in the comments section below!

Like what you read? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Bonus: The album I used to zone in on the project! At least one of you will love it!