(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Happy Monday, Screamers! After a LONG multi-day project consisting of mind-numbing, repetitive editing tasks, I’ve rejoined the land of the living. Sort of.
G’s asleep and I’m envious.
But since today’s Monday, the show must go on! Since I had little time to search around for my normal Monday fare, today we’re going to inject a little more politics than usual — sticking with Monday’s theme!
Let’s get all that out of the way first, shall we?
First up, a recap of the Canadian election:
Next, this amazing Tweet from Senator Rand Paul:
The Newsmax article in question is referring to Tulsi Gabbard’s recent comments on the Megyn Kelly Show. The full interview clocks in at little over an hour (highly recommended!), but the relevant portion’s here:
Along these lines, today President Trump signed an executive order tightening rules surrounding gain-of-function research (while sadly falling short of an outright ban). Read the full text of the EO, then watch the signing ceremony!
Alright, enough of people in suits! Let’s get to our standard pawsitivity fare!
First up, the cat equivalent of your uncle throwing you into the swimming pool:
RUN, Tiger!
Tell it to me straight, doc…….
It was supposed to be a joyous occasion…….
Huge bloodsucking creatures that survive because of others?
It can only be one thing……
This video from NewEmergingKing made my morning…….
What a stud!
Speaking of studs, Royals prospect Jac Caglianone is demolishing baseballs in AA.
ONTO THE ROOF OF THE TRAINING FACILITY!
What can I say, I like to troll a little……
A quick reminder before I go……..
That’s what I’ve got this week! Your turn! What made you smile this Cinco de Mayo? Let everybody know in the comments section below!
Must……sleep
Like what you read? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Bonus: The album I used to zone in on the project! At least one of you will love it!
Saw this a little too late, but great news:
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114457992767716636
Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud. Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment. This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020. The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America. Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American. I am hereby directing the Department of Justice to take all necessary action to help secure the release of this “hostage” being held in a Colorado prison by the Democrats, for political reasons. FREE TINA PETERS, NOW!
Tied in with the Trump executive order: this "NIH to update policies and practices guiding subawards" release came out on Thursday--it didn't seem to get noticed. This subaward stuff is what EcoHealth Alliance did.
https://www.nih.gov/about-nih/who-we-are/nih-director/statements/nih-update-policies-practices-guiding-subawards