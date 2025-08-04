Screaming into the Void

Rikard
6h

Bragging-time.

Have lost weight and gained strength enough to manage pull-ups, getting my jaw and chin above the bar when starting with straight arms (and no jumping start!).

New goal: manage to do unsupported biceps curls using 45 pound dumbbells.

It's good to have goals.

Also, taking the dogs out and eating ripe bilberries and cloudberries and wild strawberries (called smultron, pronouced "smuhl-tron") while walking the forest and the moors, hearing a young King's Eagle crying on the wind while learning to hunt... the spirit, it soars as high!

Indrek Sarapuu
6h

Not sure if you've seen the one with cats and cucumbers...

I neglected to save it.

Hilarious!

