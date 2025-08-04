(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Wait, the weekend’s over already? But we haven’t even recharged yet…….

No matter! We must forge along with the Monday post anyway, rallying the troops and raising morale!

Uhh…..yeah, something like that.

Shep was born with hooves forever tethered to the earth. But he longed to break his earthly bonds and soar above the flock…..

Mission accomplished!

Remember Wonton, the poor little girl with the 4 broken legs and a buttoned-up face? Screamers will be happy to note she’s made a miraculous recovery, and is living her very best life in her foster (now permanent) home!

After everything she’s been through, she deserves it!

Reading about an lone otter cub being saved at Colchester Zoo in England, I came across this relevant video from the Oregon zoo!

Bath time is much more aggressive for otters!

Me, going through mountains of Russiagate documents:

………this is the case.

WON’T SOMEONE LET ME OUT OF THIS CAGE I’M HERE AGAINST MY WILL!

Err…..never mind.

I’m a sucker for obscure mythological “facts” paired with modern memes

“The algorithm” must have picked up on your displeasure over last week’s shortage of dogs, because this I came across this amazing video today!

Here’s a great selection from Gen Chang I couldn’t fit into last week’s post…..

Thanks for the submission!

I’m not sure where this is, but I already see the reason I don’t want to live there.

……….make that TWO reasons!

Forget Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics.

New Rule #1 — Robots must be able to play with dogs.

Poor Cosmos!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! Be sure to leave your own positive stories or funny memes in the comments section! And now that you’re fully charged up…..

……..go SMASH your work week!

Bonus Bonnie for the trouble!