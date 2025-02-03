(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Just in — a new study proves there’s no better way to start your week than watching a puppy play peek-a-boo with a baby.
#TrustTheScience
Speaking of scientific breakthroughs, engineers at SpaceX have created the first fully functional catleidoscope:
Amazing!
RIP new Mexican tariffs. (2025-2025)
Edit: Canada took a similar deal
With DOGE currently exposing massive amounts of corruption and fraud at USAID, now’s a great time to revisit this classic Onion skit:
This week I came across the Pallas cat. Enjoy!!
A couple weeks ago I featured a video of cats “caught” being naughty. It only seems fair to showcase dogs as well………
While we’re on the subject of dogs who got caught, Spunky has NO IDEA why the chair seat is torn up……
One of the best things about the internet is the ability to mix cultures in a way you’d never see in real life….
Well, I just checked today’s weather forecast………
So………….
Everybody stay safe out there!
Now fill up the comments with your own happy stories! I’ll be sure to read them once the sun goes down………
Join the chorus!
This wasn't exactly positive enough for the post, but watching these swamp creatures run around shrieking about the importance of USAID is hilarious. Mike Benz has to feel so good today.
Sorry, a short pause from Pawsitivity… if you are supporting RFKs nomination to be Head of HHS, please take a few minutes to call these two Republican Senators to express your support of Kennedy. They both intend to vote NO. NC Senator Thom Tillis is thick as thieves with Big Pharma .. so, there is his selfish priority. FL Senator Bill Cassidy is a medical doctor and apparently is not keen on Making America Healthy Again. Not good optics there Doc! My apologies SC if I’m out of order with this request, but RFK can be “managed.” Big Pharma, Big Agra and our Food Manufacturers are clearly out of control.
Sen. Bill Cassidy 202-224-5824
Sen. Thom Tillis 202-224-6342
Thank you!!