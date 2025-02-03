(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Just in — a new study proves there’s no better way to start your week than watching a puppy play peek-a-boo with a baby.

#TrustTheScience

Speaking of scientific breakthroughs, engineers at SpaceX have created the first fully functional catleidoscope:

Amazing!

RIP new Mexican tariffs. (2025-2025)

Edit: Canada took a similar deal

With DOGE currently exposing massive amounts of corruption and fraud at USAID, now’s a great time to revisit this classic Onion skit:

This week I came across the Pallas cat. Enjoy!!

A couple weeks ago I featured a video of cats “caught” being naughty. It only seems fair to showcase dogs as well………

While we’re on the subject of dogs who got caught, Spunky has NO IDEA why the chair seat is torn up……

One of the best things about the internet is the ability to mix cultures in a way you’d never see in real life….

Well, I just checked today’s weather forecast………

So………….

Everybody stay safe out there!

Now fill up the comments with your own happy stories! I’ll be sure to read them once the sun goes down………

