(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday, this feature instead runs on Tuesday this week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

When you’ve already got that “four-day workweek” feeling and the pawsitivity post hits your inbox, it might be a little difficult to hide your joy…

And this Columbus Day, we should be happy we’re not still celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day with this woman as president.

HOW DARE WE SAY HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY!

One of my great joys is finding a video that already has the purrfect soundtrack:

10/10 would watch again. (And have, over and over!)

I’m a huge sucker for a few different types of videos. One is military reunion videos, but close behind are pet adoption videos.

The overwhelming joy gets me every time!

I’ve been doing our Monday (or Tuesday) positivity posts for a while and I don’t remember ever featuring football — that changes today with a whole subsection of videos.

One of the reasons I love sports is watching people doing the seemingly impossible — as demonstrated by Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ wide receiver Ontaria Wilson:

But another reason I love sports is the potential for amazing sports videography — as captured in this footage:

And sometimes the coolest thing in the stadium has nothing at all to do with the game, as proven by this lone Oklahoma State fan who started a movement…

OK State lost to Houston, 39-17, but everybody in that section will remember the game for a lifetime.

We’re approaching Halloween, and remember — you’re not the only one who needs a costume!

Lots of good ones there, but I think the ninja turtle was my favorite….

Speaking of Halloween, this possum thought he was getting a treat…

But got the trick instead!

More and more, I’m convinced half of history is just men doing incredibly stupid things because they look cool.

BUT IT’S SO COOL!

Sooner or later, all Asian boys have “the talk” with dad.

Sometimes it’s later.

In one of the greatest baseball games I’ve ever seen, this week the Seattle Mariners advanced to the American League Championship Series after Jorge Polanco’s 15th-inning single. Listen to the Mariner fans go crazy!

The Mariners have already won the first two games of the ALCS in Toronto, and head back to Seattle with a chance to close out the series and get to the World Series for the first time in team history.

Fun side note: prodigious Screamer Arne wrote an entire blog about the 1995 Mariners team that “saved” baseball in the city. Lots and lots of great articles here, especially if you remember that ‘95 Mariner Madness!

In today’s feel-good story of the day, ALS patient Nick Wray uses new Neuralink technology to control a robotic arm, joking that he’ll finally be able to “talk with his hands” again.

The implant itself is a coin-sized chip inserted into the brain. The chip converts brain signals into Bluetooth-based commands, letting users control external devices by their thoughts alone. During the demo, Wray set new records on dexterity tests often used for stroke patients, moving 39 cylinders across a table in five minutes and flipping five puzzle-like pegs in another. He even allegedly pulled off what he described as a “ridiculous trick shot,” soon to be shown in another upcoming video.

Amazing!

2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter “went viral” last May when Sandy Combs made a post gushing about how polite Hunter was on their flight together. Last Monday, Combs was on the sideline to watch Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Kansas City Chiefs:

What a great moment!

Now and again I have to do a double take when I see a new subscriber…

Yes, that’s THE Kevin Dahlgren, who makes great videos from the streets of Portland and runs the Truth on the Streets Substack! And at the risk of spoiling your appetite…..don’t be shocked if you see a guest post from Dahlgren in the near future!

We now pause for a brief musical break from 10-year-old Victory Brinker.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲

Nobody can resist a pen full of puppies…NOBODY.

I had to go DEEP in the memory banks for that soundtrack, anybody recognize it?

Speaking of being recognized…

It’ll be Christmas before you know it, so you better start working on your tree defenses now…

…so the cat can thwart them after a single passing assessment.

Looks like we have JUST enough to room to sneak in a couple pictures of Spunky in unusual sleeping positions. First, I caught her in this ridiculous pose last night:

And here she is this morning!

You can tell she’s really got it rough!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers — but make sure you share you own stories and hilarious memes in the comments below! I didn’t have room for reader submissions this week, but you can share your suggestions by emailing them to me at simulationcommander@protonmail.com! (This goes for ideas about guest posts as well!)

Now that you’re full of positivity, go out there and SMASH this short work week! (Do it for Columbus!)

