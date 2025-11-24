(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello and happy Monday, Screamers! It’s a short but incredibly hectic week before the Thanksgiving holiday — I hope everybody’s getting through it with minimal amounts of stress (or more-than-minimal amounts of booze).

Before we get to the theme of today’s post, I’ve just got to share this footage from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which has been shooting molten lava hundreds of feet into the air in recent weeks. It’s an awesome display of nature that reminds us how big we REALLY are.

The United States Geological Survey runs a livestream so you can check out the action whenever you like — some of the night-time shots are simply amazing!

Now on to the meat and potatoes of the post — food! Specifically, delicious Thanksgiving Day food, and the sneaky pets looking to score a taste of the meal! Some are patient and calculating…

And others don’t care about their reputation…

But none of them want to share — even the AI pets!

This has been a problem for centuries, as this masterpiece by Sebastiano Lazzari proves:

This looks like somebody just tried to AI a cat into a painting…

…but it was created by Alexandre-François Desportes hundreds of years ago. Really. You can buy a print from WalMart.

Apologies, but after looking at that page, I’ve got to go off on a personal rant. You see, in the before-times (like 5 years ago), I had a fairly steady freelance gig writing and editing art descriptions for a big website. (Not WalMart, but you would recognize it.) A good submission described the artwork and the vibe it set, and perhaps gave a suggestion about what room of the house it would look good in.

Eventually the jobs dried up as they were replaced by AI.

Now on WalMart.com (the description almost certainly provided by art.com) the “full details” of the painting are hidden behind a link — which is preposterous to begin with — but to add insult to injury, these details don’t actually describe anything about the painting.

Introducing the Art.com Stretched Canvas Print Still Life with Cat by Alexandre-Francois Desportes, 16” x 12”, an exquisite piece of artwork that brings a touch of elegance to any room. Our Art Prints are printed with meticulous attention to detail, each print captures sharp, vibrant images with exceptional color accuracy. With various sizes available, you have the freedom to select the perfect dimensions to suit your space. Whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or a bold statement, these unframed, famed and canvases prints offer versatility, allowing you to customize your display according to your unique home decor. Elevate your walls with the sophistication and beauty of Art.com’s art prints, creating an exquisite addition to your wall art collection.

Copy/Paste the title, and that could be describing LITERALLY ANY PAINTING EVER. To save a couple bucks, we removed the human element, and now we’re left with cheap, mindless babble that in no way helps the customer.

It’s garbage copy at any (or even no!) cost.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming…

Cats will try to steal anything food-related…

What are you even going to do with a bag of pizza dough, kitty?

But to be fair, the missing food’s not ALWAYS the cat’s fault…

“Oh wow, you guys aren’t supposed to be home…”

…but blaming the cat is probably the safe bet.

Those are the sneaky little food thieves I found for you this week, Screamers! As always, I want to hear your funny stories (and great meme drops) in the comments section! Who’s excited about the holiday, and who just wants it to be over? Let me know!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

You know who would NEVER EVER steal food off a plate? This adorable pair, who spends too much time sleeping to pull of a heist. (And it’s not like they’re hurting for food…)

The queen slumbers.

Yes, Gangster has his own pillow.

And this picture is a little off-center, but it reminds me of a story from back when I was young. I was in charge of taking a picture of my mom, and she helpfully commented something like “make sure I’m centered because you don’t to cut my head off.”

Screamers, I was the best picture centerer in the entire world for years.