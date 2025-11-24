Screaming into the Void

Katherine
1d

It love your stack. It brings joy. It brings levity. If only for awhile.

SCA
1d

I loved those paintings. Thank you. Really is nothing like the old masters, as Auden said. (One of the few poems I can still tolerate.)

Well, I got the provisions today. Tomorrow I make the cranberry sauce. I save glass peanut butter jars all year for this. Also tomorrow I make the shortbread. Wednesday I make the bread for the stuffing. Thursday I bake the stuffing. Might also make a pan of stewed apple cake. Depends on how lively I feel after tomorrow and Wednesday.

Right now I gotta finish the crochet poncho to wear in splendor. Five-minute journey but still.

