(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Me: Are you excited for today’s Monday post?

You:

Now you:

OK, OK, there’s no need to get hostile! Can’t we all just get along?!?!?!

That’s better!

Elon Musk recently made waves with his “Tell me 5 things you did last week” email, but new Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy is taking the idea to a whole new level………….

Americans: 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶

Has there even been a more doomed voyage than the Titanic?

Yes. Yes there has.

But not every animal-based story has a tragic ending…..

Part of choosing the right person is understanding they’ll be the one to enthusiastically wave in order to meet Euli the cockatoo…..

Cat Corner is a free-wheeling town full of troublemakers. And when the locals get out of hand, only one thing can make them straighten up and act right……..

Sherriff Dog to the rescue!

One of my friends sent me this video, and it’s too good not to share:

But even the hard-nosed cats of the rough streets can’t compete with Thoth, the adventurous feline who recently went on a parachute skiing trip!

Thoth’s cat staff, 37-year-old Ivan Kuznetsov, explains Thoth’s love of adventure:

“As soon as I put on his jacket and harness, he runs to the door purring. “He enjoys walking in the park, cycling, skiing, snowboarding and even swimming.

And Thoth isn’t done yet! Up next: rafting, rock climbing, and even a real parachute jump! (With a specially designed suit, of course!)

Gangster appreciates more…….local………adventures. And naps. So many naps.

(You can see G’s life is very difficult.)

When you call in a specialist to give your pottery that extra “something”…..

Purrrrrrrrrrrrfect!

Speaking of Purrrfect, it looks like I have just enough room for this adorable picture of Bonnie trying to avoid the rest of the work week:

That’s what I found this week! What are the things that made you happy? Share them in the comments below — and go smash your week!

This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!