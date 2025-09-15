(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s been a rough week out there, Screamers…..

But we can have a Monday without pawsitivity, or a Monday WITH pawsitivity — and I know which one I’m choosing! Let’s do this!

Even if things might be a little wonky right now…..

The difference between cats and dogs, comic version:

The difference between cats and dogs, film edition:

But even these very different species can work together…when it’s something the cat wants.

Further evidence:

Oh, English…

What a positive turn of events for Humpty!

The baseball world was recently overcome by the negative reaction to the “Phillies Karen,” who stole/cajoled a home run ball away from a father who had given it to his son. It’s worth noting that she’s the very very rare exception!

Humans being bros:

Confused kitty at the Sabiha Gokcen Airport wants to go up but doesn’t understand escalators:

Humans being bros!

With so much time this week spent on the negative story of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I think it’s important to glean whatever positivity we can from the tragedy. At last night’s two-hour prayer vigil at the Kennedy Center (one of many around the country this weekend), RFK Jr. gave this rousing speech honoring Kirk’s dedication to free speech:

Vice President JD Vance hosted The Charlie Kirk Show this morning and vowed to continue Kirk’s work. (The last 14 minutes are pretty fiery…)

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! We could all use some extra smiles, so PLEASE share your happy stories and funny memes in the comment section below!

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Late edit! Trump is open to declaring Antifa a domestic terror organization. (This would FINALLY allow some sort of sanity in Portland!)