(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments! Today’s post is too long for some e-mail programs, so check the website or the Substack app to ensure you’re getting the whole article!)

We’re still here, Screamers! That’s a great way to start off the week! I’ve got a LONG list of great memes and videos this week, so let’s jump right in!

When the Monday positivity post hits your inbox:

Oh yeah! That’s the stuff!!

If true, this would be the best news in a while……..

But so far, this meme is BY FAR the best thing to come out of the bombing of Iran:

Although the thought of McCain happy makes me sad.

The apocalypse looks a little different for everybody…….

CARDBOARD CHAOS!!

Every day, brave men and women of law enforcement put it all on the line to keep the worst of the worst off of our streets:

Sorry, kid — nobaaaaaady’s above the law!

Why you ALWAYS check the food bowl just before bed:

Dude won’t make THAT mistake again!

Part cat, part mogwai:

It turns out the rule was “Do not let them get PET!!”

Apollo's Lyre has released the first campaign ad of the 2028 election cycle, and it’s incredibly compelling:

She’s got my vote!

This dude is so proud of himself………and to be honest, I don’t blame him!

It turned out exactly how he planned!

I became aware of space photographer Andrew McCarthy a while back when he adopted a sad-eyed, big-boned kitty named Gregory (who has since lost the sad eyes). Last week, McCarthy braved the Arizona desert to capture a shot of the ISS flying in front of the sun. With the help of a perfectly timed solar flare, what he got was perhaps the most stunning picture of the sun I’ve ever seen:

McCarthy says: “I call this piece "Kardashev Dreams" as it represents the humble beginnings as our civilization grows”

Amazing work, Andrew!!

You guys know how serious I get when it comes to finding “new” soundtracks for videos — this one may just be perfect. The case of “Who ate the spaghetti?”

The cat even looks like he’s saying “It wasn’t me!”

Does audio editing get any better?

Maybe……..

(Full disclosure: That video came with the soundtrack already!)

Frogs are good at sharing. But also…………not good at sharing.

Here’s Cindy’s new puppy Remington, who I forgot to post last week!

Going for adventures:

Sleepy after adventures:

What a good boy!

Me: Okay, this situation isn’t exactly ideal, but if I just put a little more work in, things will be cleared up in no time.

Life:

Also Life, “SURPRISE SPEEDBUMP!”

Imagine trying to make THAT insurance claim!

Nature’s a savage place, and when two Alphas meet, confrontation’s inevitable:

You do find strange friendships in the animal kingdom — these two used to be mortal enemies, now they’re nap buddies! (Blue popped his head up when he realized what I was doing)

Maybe we all CAN just get along!

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Make sure to leave your contributions in the comments section — it may be featured in a future post (just like Remington)!

Today’s bonus points go to LB, who correctly identified the phrase from “Thirteen Days”, which is about the actions of the Kennedy Administration during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The line was spoken by Kennedy advisor Kenny O'Donnell (Kevin Costner) after the USA and Soviets come to an agreement that prevents World War III:

Watch the entire movie here.