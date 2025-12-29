(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

We survived, Screamers! Another holiday season has (almost) come and gone, and we’re (hopefully) only a little worse for wear…

But before we officially let go of the season and get back into Screaming mode, let’s push the snow back into the sky for one more holiday celebration — starting with this amazing colorized film of a 1897 snowball fight!

Skiing REALLY isn’t my bag, but if it’s yours, enjoy!

I can almost see why people freeze themselves to death to do it. Almost.

A special holiday thanks to Gen Chang for this hilarious video!

Come to think of it…

…is Santa in Congress?!?!?!?

These days he has to be very careful about who goes on the naughty list…

Gifts aren’t the point of Christmas, but they do often bring out the best of family interactions…

Of course, this isn’t ALWAYS the case…

But opening presents is a wonderful event, full of surprises for (nearly) everyone!

But even if you’re like this guy…

You’ve got to love one more round of videos featuring animals in the snow! First, watch as the hunter literally obscures his tracks by placing his back feet directly where his front feet landed…

Though not all occasions require such precision!

Don’t worry, dog lovers — I didn’t forget about you!

And that’s what I have for you as we say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026! Hope that everybody had a great holiday season — and be careful if you’re going out on New Year’s Eve, there’s a lot of amateur drinkers on the road!

