Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I've come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead!

After the long Memorial Day weekend (which I want to talk about in a future article), it’s time for some TUESDAY positivity! I know what you need, and you know what I’ve got…..

You’re in the right place, my friend!

First, though, we turn to the serious for just a second. The rumors have been flying for months, but today RFK Jr. made it official — the CDC is no longer recommending covid-19 shots for healthy children and pregnant women:

This, along with new regulations for “new” covid boosters, is a one-two punch that will drastically reduce the number of shots given to those who never needed them. Removing the shots from the childhood schedule SHOULD also destroy school mandates, but you know how schools are these days.

Unfortunately, one group of people remains firmly in Big Pharma’s crosshairs: the elderly on government health programs. Such people are much more likely to continue getting boosters (including “combo” covid/flu shots) since they are “free.”

But let’s be honest — even if Kennedy does nothing else the rest of his term, this action today ensured his leadership at HHS is a win.

Now, onto the (hopefully) funny stuff!

You and the crew showing up to work today after a the long weekend:

“don’t ask.”

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer — and Storm the llama is STOKED about all the sunshine……

But Storm isn’t the only one enjoying the weather!

Wait…..what?

The Savannah Bananas have taken America by storm. Playing a fan-centric and trick-play-based version of baseball known as “Banana ball”, the Bananas have started selling out real Major League Baseball stadiums across the country. (In banana ball, if a fan makes a clean catch on a foul ball, the batter is OUT!) Many call them the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, although I quibble with that because Globetrotter games are scripted/rigged, while Banana games are competitive contests. (The Bananas only win about half the time.)

I bring this up because last weekend, the Bananas played a pair of games in Kansas City’s Kaufmann stadium. The first game (Friday night) featured surprise pinch-hit appearances by former Royals players Eric Hosmer (who also played the field and PITCHED for a couple outs!), Mike Moustakas, and Alex Gordon. I figured these would probably be the best moments of the weekend.

How wrong I was.

In Saturday’s game, Retired Army Sergeant and two-time Purple Heart recipient Lonnie Gaudet was called on to do pinch-hitting duties. Listen to his story and watch his performance:

Is there anything better than baseball?

Canadians are even nice to Yankee fans.

Today’s post is a little late because I had to find the perfect soundtrack for this video…..

NAILED IT!

Cat treats are in the cupboard. The humans are at the store and will be gone for approximately 20 minutes. This is your mission, should you choose to accept it. But remember………

Coming to theaters this fall: Mission Impawsible.

No snacks are safe.

Looks like I have just enough room for this candid picture of Spunky enjoying an afternoon nap. I’d sleep like this too, if people would start randomly rubbing my belly when I did!

That’s what I’ve got for this week’s positivity, Screamers! Tell me your favorite part in the comments below, and share your own happy stories or funny memes! Remember — we’re all in this together! 😉

