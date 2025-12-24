Even through the chaos of the holiday season, part of a recent comment left by Ryan Gardner has been going banging around in my head for a couple weeks —

You and I have had these conversations over the years about other issues. Can't believe im saying "over the years ", but we're coming up on 6 years!

On some level, I can’t believe it’s already been nearly six years since the world lost its collective mind during covid. On the other hand, it feels like we’ve gone through DECADES worth of BS and I can’t believe it’s ONLY been six years since the world lost its collective mind during covid. I don’t really want to dwell on that time — we all remember it all too well.

But in that chaos, there were silver linings. Even as the establishment systematically banned anybody asking the most basic questions about our covid response, we managed to find one another. Even as many of our families and friends turned their backs on covid skeptics (who had simply read the data), we found solace in the knowledge we weren’t alone in these struggles.

In the darkest times, we created light I believe quite literally kept some people going. No matter what happens to Screaming into the Void in the future, that’s something to be proud of forever.

And while reality finally dismantled covid-related censorship, the lies of the media didn’t stop there. We watched (and mocked) them as they pretended not to see Joe Biden’s rapidly deteriorating condition, and were horrified as they attempted to throw Donald Trump in jail — and took a few shots at him when that failed.

Of course, our time together hasn’t been ALL bad on the political front — we also shared the optimism of election night 2024, watching Trump swoop back into the White House. We’ve seen serious reversals on some terrible policies, although I’m sure we all agree there’s room for improvement.

Six years ago, I never expected to end up where I am — and even though our journey together hasn’t been EASY, at every step of the way it’s been EASIER thanks to you, the amazing Screaming into the Void community that literally keeps the lights on around here.

A big part of Christmas is family, but it turns out that family comes in all shapes and sizes — and sometimes it shows up when you least expect it! So from everybody in my extended Screaming family to everybody in yours, I hope your Christmas is filled with love and joy — and as always, if you can’t find it with your real family, you can always find it here with ours!

