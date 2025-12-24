Screaming into the Void

SimulationCommander
1h

Side note: Looking forward to getting back in the saddle this weekend! I've got a ton of ideas but no time to write them.......

INGRID C DURDEN
42m

Right back at ya Commander! and at your furry friends - my dog is here snoring away, and the cats are snoring away outside (due to knitting yarn no cats inside).

Best Christmas wishes to you and all and everyone who sees the light ! Yes it is coming ! the light will shine into the furthest corners, may be not any time soon, but it will !

Indeed hard to believe that 5 years ago we had no friends to celebrate with. and then one by one we found some unjabbed, and then the jabbed woke up and found they missed our cooking LOLOL. They are coming tomorrow. I like to cook for a few more than just myself and a dog - some things can just not be cooked for 1 or 2. It will be European as that is all I can do.

And leftovers will be taken to a few sick ones who can't make it.

