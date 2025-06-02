(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

We’ve made it to another Monday, Screamers! This one was a little touch-and-go with the Ukrainian (or should I say “Ukrainian”) drone attack on Russia. But we’re not yet vaporized in nuclear hellfire, and that seems like a pretty good reason to be positive!

(Substack’s still being wonky when I try to put pictures after videos, so today we lead with the still shots!)

First up, a Wonton update — she’s healing wonderfully and looking cute doing it!

So happy to see her recovering well!

When your car cat gets in accident so you head down to the junkyard to replace an arm:

Why it’s impossible to be in a bad mood around your cat:

It’s true…..they’ll play with anything!

This week I stumbled upon the story of Paris Zarcilla, who unexpectedly found himself caring for four kittens and their mother. Click the tweet to read the rest of the thread……but you might want to have some Kleenex nearby……..

I found the original story because Paris posted a recent picture of the clan all grown up…..

Paris also just started a Substack page! (No politics!)

Today I have just enough room for a bonus picture of Bonnie, but because of the Substack glitch it has to go here today:

She’s getting so big!

This looks like the most fun swimming pool in the world:

Cat food’s getting expensive, so it’s time to make those felines earn their keep. This one sweeps under the couch!

She even gets the around the legs! Good girl!

Now and then I post incredibly unlikely occurrences on the baseball or softball diamond. This week I came across TWO things I’d never seen before.

The first, you almost certainly won’t even see in real-time………

Reason #4789342 why I didn’t want to be a catcher!

Every now and then, a player will actually strike the ball twice on a swing. This guy takes it to a whole new level:

I’ve watched it 100 times and I still don’t believe it!

That’s what I found for you this week! Which picture or video was your favorite? Let me know in the comments section, and be sure to share your own funny stories or videos as well!

Summer’s upon us, so as you go make those memories — make sure you STAY HYDRATED!

