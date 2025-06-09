(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s (already) Monday again, Screamers! Today I want to give a big shout out to the Substack support team, which got to the bottom of the incredibly obscure problem I was having with my browser blowing up on me when trying to write! Everything’s back to normal — and just in time! During my unplanned ‘downtime’, I threw myself into a project and caught a glimpse of what our new AI overlords have planned for us:

But I’m more than just meat powder! I have memes and stuff! Where else you going to see a baby flamingo splashing around in a puddle?

One of the most sacred duties a parent has is to pass down what they’ve learned to the next generation:

The synchronized meow at the end gets me every time.

We now take you to Brad and Kate, with their ongoing live commentary regarding the most recent (and therefore most urgent) squirrel emergency:

This is very clearly an ongoing situation, but these two will be on the case until dinnertime.

When you get a new toy but all you wanted was the receipt and the packaging:

Every cat owner knows this feeling.

Gen Chang posted this in last week’s comments section, and it was so good I had to share it today!

After covid, stores are making a concerted effort to step up their customer service game. At this high-end retailer, you can see how the clothes look covered in cat hair — BEFORE you even take them home!

That’s going the extra mile!

Speaking of going the extra mile, the Humane Rescue Alliance certainly did that when nursing poor Farah back to health over the last several months! Take a look at this perfect post:

Some shelter pets wait a little longer. Farah was one of them. 💙



She arrived at HRA on October 29, 2024, with a blood disorder that needed ongoing care. But she had something else too — a quiet spark, a gentle heart, and a whole team behind her.



Staff, volunteers, her devoted foster family… we were all cheering for Farah. Day after day, month after month, we hoped someone would see just how incredibly special she is.



And finally, on June 3, her new mom did. 💫



Shelters like ours don’t just house pets — we become their extended families. We love them through recovery, root for them through the waiting, and rejoice when they finally go home.



Farah, you’ve been so patient. And now, you’re so very loved. 😍 CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY! 🏡

Now watch Farah leave the shelter for good!

Meet Lucky the Libertarian. What makes him libertarian? Glad you asked….

Good boys know you don’t talk to the police.

This week, my love of Royals baseball collided with my A/V editing hobby….

Bobby Witt is pretty good at baseball.

While this doesn’t rise to the level of Waffle House violence, we did have a little dust-up at the local 24-hour café this week:

Straightening the cats didn’t work, so I swapped the bowls. Everybody was happy.

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! As always, I want to hear your positive stories from the last week in the comments section! Now go out there and smash your work week! And remember —

You’re Good Enough, You’re Smart Enough, and Doggone It, People Like You!

