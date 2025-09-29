(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
After a nice long weekend, Monday’s once again here to ambush you:
But don’t worry — I’ve got the positivity that’ll boot your case of Mondays into next week! (We’ll worry about them then.) How about a sample for my best customer?
Yeah, that hits the spot!
Where else you going to see this, with this soundtrack?
Nowhere! (Until you share it.)
I don’t normally say that murder victims were asking for it, but……
You just gotta’ see that coming.
The most “guy” answer to “What is love?” in the history of the world:
Don’t hurt me! Don’t hurt me…..no more.
It’s time we all have to dig deep and ask ourselves the big questions in life:
………..so what’s the prognosis, Sparky?
Today’s super feel-good story comes from South Africa, where visiting tourists Gina and Marina were on vacation. Their driver mentioned in passing he had never actually been on a safari, so the ladies knew there was only one thing to do!
Very cool!
This shy guy was having trouble making friends at the dog park, so a friend found him!
Life hack: Your day is better with Weird Al.
For a long time, I had a piece of a guitar he smashed on stage at the end of one of his shows. Amazing how he’s still going strong!
I watched a lot of protest footage over the weekend, and mostly it was as hilarious as you’d expect. However, I did find myself impressed by the dude who shields his idiotic buddy who falls on his ass trying to kick a gas cannister.
His buddy doesn’t even have the courtesy to run!
Here’s the footage from a different angle:
That’s a guy you want in a foxhole with you. Just…..not that particular foxhole.
This is pretty bizarre behavior…..
Is the pigeon worried about the paternity test coming back?
This week in science:
And this week’s obligatory cat video:
But this week isn’t all fun and games, Screamers! You’ve got a very important job to do as well, and I hope you take this obligation seriously!
Let’s see ‘em!
Screaming into the Void is actually illegal in the UK. It causes the void anxiety.
Here's a Starmer meme for ya:
Nice ice cream vendor. He gets a gold star.