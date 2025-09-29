(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

After a nice long weekend, Monday’s once again here to ambush you:

But don’t worry — I’ve got the positivity that’ll boot your case of Mondays into next week! (We’ll worry about them then.) How about a sample for my best customer?

Yeah, that hits the spot!

Where else you going to see this, with this soundtrack?

Nowhere! (Until you share it.)

I don’t normally say that murder victims were asking for it, but……

You just gotta’ see that coming.

The most “guy” answer to “What is love?” in the history of the world:

Don’t hurt me! Don’t hurt me…..no more.

It’s time we all have to dig deep and ask ourselves the big questions in life:

………..so what’s the prognosis, Sparky?

Today’s super feel-good story comes from South Africa, where visiting tourists Gina and Marina were on vacation. Their driver mentioned in passing he had never actually been on a safari, so the ladies knew there was only one thing to do!

Very cool!

This shy guy was having trouble making friends at the dog park, so a friend found him!

Life hack: Your day is better with Weird Al.

For a long time, I had a piece of a guitar he smashed on stage at the end of one of his shows. Amazing how he’s still going strong!

I watched a lot of protest footage over the weekend, and mostly it was as hilarious as you’d expect. However, I did find myself impressed by the dude who shields his idiotic buddy who falls on his ass trying to kick a gas cannister.

His buddy doesn’t even have the courtesy to run!

Here’s the footage from a different angle:

That’s a guy you want in a foxhole with you. Just…..not that particular foxhole.

This is pretty bizarre behavior…..

Is the pigeon worried about the paternity test coming back?

This week in science:

And this week’s obligatory cat video:

But this week isn’t all fun and games, Screamers! You’ve got a very important job to do as well, and I hope you take this obligation seriously!

Let’s see ‘em!

Feeling generous? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share