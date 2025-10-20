Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1dEdited

Shoot I almost forgot -- we still don't have a king!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies by SimulationCommander and others
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
1d

Dammit, now I want an OWL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
111 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture