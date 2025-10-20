(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello Screamers! After a horrific few days of feeling like my insides were liquified, then flash frozen, then boiled, I have returned to a more-or-less human state. (Apologies if you’re waiting on an e-mail response — I’ll eventually get there, I promise!) Although I PROBABLY wasn’t at risk of death, you know how men get when we’re sick — so I made some end-of-life arrangements:

This is non-negotiable.

Although this video is AI, I thought it was still the perfect follow-up to last week’s “Possum gets the trick” video.

Who’s laughing now, clown boy?

Oh, still you? OK.

Halloween is just around the corner, make sure you stock up!

But not on candy corn. Gross.

Woman to her dog: “Get down. You have your own bed to sleep in.”

Dog to her woman:

Dog wins again!

“I’m not gonna lie, this place can be stressful. We got cars going through that drive-through all day long, and we expect you to poop on every single one of them. Can you handle that?”

This week’s beach cat submitted by a softball buddy who reads but doesn’t use the comment section. Everybody say thanks!

How I see basically everybody on Twitter:

“Rock, is this true?”

But the technology’s getting better all the time!

“What a great observation!”

One of the fun things about dipping your toe into a new community — in this case basic video and audio editing — is finding people who’ve been doing it for years. In such cases I don’t have to go searching for the perfect soundtrack, because the soundtrack is already perfect.

Despite the jaw-dropping visuals of this rescue, everybody ended up being (more or less) ok. The City of Phoenix settled with the spinning woman in 2021.

…but we haven’t even gotten to how the Fed hurts seniors on a fixed income the most! Come back!

In this video, we ponder the mysteries of the universe, like — are owls just cats that can fly?

Suannee submitted this adorable picture of “her” cat Snoots —

“Very well, staff. You may approach and kiss the paw.”

And now for a brief musical break…

Thanks to Gen. Chang for that one — I’ve been saving it for the perfect time!

It’s important to take pride in your work — no matter what it is!

It’s like he was born for this!

If Screaming into the Void had an official motto…

And that’s what I’ve got for you this week! It’s almost certain that everybody had a better week that I did — tell me about it in the comments section below! And don’t forget to root for the Mariners in game 7 of the American League Championship Series tonight!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

About an hour ago, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit released their 93-page decision on Trump’s ability to deploy the National Guard to Portland. In a 2-1 ruling (the Portland judge dissenting), the panel agreed the President has the power to deploy the Guard.

I’ll be reading through this decision tonight and writing about it as part of (yet another) an article about Portland and the city’s recent decisions. Stay tuned!

About 30 minutes after publication, Pam Bondi responded to the decision: