If you’re reading this, you’ve survived both Halloween AND your Halloween parties (not to mention the ongoing government shutdown), so a celebration is in order! And what better way to celebrate than with a Monday positivity post?

First up, this year’s scariest costume BY FAR is HOA Karen, who DOES NOT approve of these Halloween shenanigans!

Speaking of disapproving creatures, Paulette’s cat needs to see you in HR right away…

This week, JD Vance blew up the internet by dressing up as…..JD Vance.

This little dude has Halloween down to a science…

They might think it’s a trick today, but those kids will thank me in the future!

But let’s be honest, trick-or-treating just ain’t what it used to be!

With a dramatic Game 7 win, the Los Angeles Dodgers repeated as World Series champs this week. Jack Vita perfectly sums up the situation:

But that’s baseball. As former commissioner Bart Giamatti wrote, it’s DESIGNED to break your heart.

I was talking about this meme in the comment section a while back, and came across it this week!

A meme from Germany:

I really got a kick out of this video sent in my Gen Chang!

(Okay, so maybe there was ONE trick today…)

Continuing the theme of this week’s submissions, Suannee sent in this gem:

Gen Chang submitted this insane video…

And Tardigrade blessed us with this one!

Walk loudly and carry a big stick.

I love the guy who got lifted up by his own stick, but I think my favorite was the snowman attacker!

But cats get into their own form of mischief…usually involving food!

FEED ME!!!!

And today’s final video features Italian rhythmic gymnast Sofia Raffaeli doing things that defy the laws of physics. This is simply a stunning display of athleticism and body control!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers — but I know that you’ve got some hilarious Halloween stories, memes, and pet costumes of your own! Share them in the comments section!

This year’s worst pet costume goes to Elizabeth Warren, and it’s not even close.