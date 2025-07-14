(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s Monday — that means it’s time to find your happy place! It doesn’t matter if that’s as easy as finding a sunny spot outside……….

………or treating yourself to an extreme spa day…………

…..today’s the day to kick back and enjoy yourself!

As always, I’m here to help.

……..you know that eats her up every single day!

What’s better than a horse race? A horseless horse race!

Who says jockeys aren’t athletes?

(Anybody who just watched that video)

I always knew I’d let Sarah down one day……

Give me access to a time-traveling robot determined to stop it, and I’ll at least go down swinging!

Manager: I’m tired of some jerk moving around our traffic cones, somebody could get hurt! Set up the surveillance camera!

The culprit:

Every single person living in Washington:

When you do that thing she likes:

When you do that thing she DOESN’T like:

I finally found somebody who loves walks as much as Sadie!

(This is why you should always have TWO kitties! They need company!)

Only a slight exaggeration……..

Some folks just can’t help but yuck it up for the camera……

Also good news but not really funny, Douglas Mackey’s conviction for “election interference” has been thrown out on appeal. Mackey made some memes before the 2016 suggesting Hillary Clinton supporters could vote by text message. The appeals court states:

Defendant-Appellant Douglass Mackey (“Mackey”) appeals from a judgment of conviction entered on October 25, 2023 after a jury trial in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Donnelly, J.). Mackey was convicted of conspiring to injure citizens in the exercise of their right to vote in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 241 based on three memes he posted or reposted on Twitter shortly before the 2016 presidential election. These memes falsely suggested that supporters of then-candidate Hillary Clinton could vote by text message. On appeal, Mackey argues, inter alia, that the evidence was insufficient to prove that he knowingly agreed to join the charged conspiracy. We agree.

I strongly suspect that if Harris had won the election, the country would be getting MORE censorious, not less. That’s ANOTHER reason to be happy this Monday!

So that’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! Share your own positive stories and funny memes in the comments below!

Bonus meme I created for somebody on Twitter: