It’s officially Spring Break here in Arizona, so you know what that means — time for a pool party!

Americans today:

Dog understands traffic rules better than at least two human drivers:

You’re gonna want to grab your Kleenex for this video of extremely overweight Golden Retriever Frannie. Originally (barely) standing at a whopping 125 pounds, the poor pooch had just about given up on life. Enter the volunteers of non-profit group Rover’s Retreat, who found a foster willing to put in the work to get Frannie healthy again……

Now not only is Frannie happy and healthy, she’s permanently living with her foster mom! What a happy ending!

These days, Elon Musk isn’t the only one making history in the Final Frontier. On March 2nd, Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander touched down on the moon, providing the first ever high-definition footage of the event:

All at once beautiful and inspiring!

The JD Vance memes are getting out of control and threaten to take over even well-established memes such as the Anakin and Padme meme……

Who know where this ends up? Vance could end up being everywhere……AND EVERYONE!

(Try as I might, I couldn’t get Grok to improve on this one.)

Behold, the ferocious bobcat. This agile and fearsome predator stalks the night in search of prey. When threatened, the bobcat releases a fearsome growl that strikes terror in the hearts of all who hear it:

Given Hollywood’s propensity for remaking the classics, I think we found the perfect role for this adorable kitty………..

Of course, cats have other talents, too. Like…….stealing your food.

Or……….stealing your food.

Bro realizing he’s lucky the cat was swiping at his food and not his neck:

Of course, dogs have their own unique set of skills:

I screwed up the video, but I got this picture of Spunky performing similar tricks with her new toy. (She’s very excited to show you her toy and wants you to throw it, please.)

Just…..maybe don’t base your home security around your dog…….

Makes sense from the dog’s point of view, though! Human’s out of the picture and won’t be feeding me anymore, better get it while I can!

Finally, a story from across the pond — where apparently local government is no better at fixing potholes than they are here. After 8 months of swerving around this massive pothole, James Coxall decided to do something about it. Perhaps (but hopefully not) taking inspiration from the man who drew penises around potholes to get them fixed, Coxall decided to have some fun with the situation. The result:

The hilarious (and subtly political) prank caught the attention of the locals — but more importantly, also the attention of the local government, which fixed the pothole four days after the “legs” were installed.

The fast response may actually backfire here, as Coxall has realized the power of mockery:

Unfortunately for the council, Coxall enjoyed the whole experience, and says with a variety of holes to highlight, he wonders which sculpture to erect next—maybe the Titanic sinking, he pondered.

Concept drawing:

Looks like I’m out of room for today! Let me know which meme or video was your favorite, along with the things that made you happy this week!

