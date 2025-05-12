(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! I trust everybody had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend — I know Salvador Perez did! With Perez behind the plate, his mother threw out the first pitch before yesterday’s Royals game — a perfect strike, of course!

So a belated Mother’s Day to all of you across the world! You know who you are!

But mothers tell you the best part about being a mother is the kids. Especially when they do amazing, adorable stuff like this:

Older sis has some serious control over that Segway! (Too bad the owner of the company didn’t.)

Now and then, Donald Trump knocks one out of the park:

Even more rarely, SNL does the same!

Over the last few weeks I’ve been following the heartbreaking story of Wonton. After adoption, this poor kitty fell FIVE STORIES from a window in her new home — breaking her arms, ribs, jaw, and numerous other bones. Multiple surgeries were required to put poor Wonton back together again. When all was said and done, Wonton had jaw sutures and a pair of surgical buttons over her incision site.

Here she is after getting the casts off her feet. (Despite the awkward appearance, she’s not in pain.)

It’s been a long and tough road for little wonton. But this week, guess who got all her facial accessories removed?

“Oh she is never going to stop talking ever again.”

And she shouldn’t! What an amazing kitty! (And rescue owner!)

Dating sure has changed in my lifetime. It used to be you’d meet somebody at church, or at work, or maybe at the bar. Then everything shifted and mostly you met people online. But it turns out that sucks so now we’re looking for suitable partners in arrest reports…..

A bronze statue was temporarily installed in Times Square this week. Created by artist Thomas J. Price, the work has garnered tons of attention — not all of it welcome……

Younger brothers can relate to this:

It’s been a while since I featured a video from SB Mowing, but this one was outstanding!

Amazing work as always!

After a couple weeks researching the topic, I believe that making babies speak is peak use of AI.

Finally, I didn’t stand a chance against this video. Perhaps the perfect end to a high school baseball career:

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! Now it’s your turn! What made you happy this week? Has the weather finally turned where you are? Let us know in the comments below!

How lucky! I’ve just enough room for this recent pic of G, sleeping against my arm while I’m trying to work……