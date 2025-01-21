(Note for new subscribers: At the start of the work week, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Normally this occurs on Monday, but with the holiday weekend, it’s Tuesday this week! Feel free to add your own positivity in the comments!)

Taco Tuesday, everybody! Hope you had a great long weekend and are ready for some pawsitivity today!

……it’s actually still coffee.

Before we really get into it, I want to spill some digital ink talking about yesterday’s (overshadowed) MLK Jr. holiday. I think a lot of Americans think King’s ultimate vision of a colorblind America is the ideal to strive towards — and obviously that can’t happen if government only sees race.

I’ve posted this before, but this is my favorite King passage — from the day before he was killed in Memphis:

This is powerful to me because the “illegal injunctions” King is talking about blocked a planned protest through the city. Memphis officials claimed the large crowd was a threat to public safety — citing a previous demonstration in which store windows were smashed.

The day after this speech, King and his lawyers won their case in court. 15 minutes after King found out, he was dead.

The assassination sent shockwaves through the country, and the official story is viewed with suspicion by King’s family. This is little surprise, considering the FBI went so far as to send a threatening letter to King suggesting he commit suicide.

King’s case stands as a reminder — if you disrupt the system and force meaningful change, the government will take notice and attempt to thwart you. Today, even the FBI agrees with what Dr. King stood for — but when it really mattered, they opposed him.

Wonder what they’re against today that everybody will agree with in 50 years.

I don’t really like to mix the politics with the positivity, but sometimes the politics PROVIDES the positivity!

Bolton’s reaction:

Oh wait that’s just his face.

When your video editing circle collides with your cat video circle:

This video reminds me of one of those crows-solving-puzzles clips……

When the whole neighborhood knows you’ve got rats in the garage……

This winter’s featured some great videos of ‘dogsledding’, but this little dude takes it to the next level!

But what about when it’s not snowing? What can we pull that will be as fun as a sled…….?

This video comes thanks to a heads-up from SCA!

Security camera footage caught the heartwarming moment a mother dog carried her unconscious, hypothermic puppy to a veterinary clinic to get help in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday. The veterinarian said they rushed the animal inside, detected a faint heartbeat, and then they administered an adrenaline shot and used a hairdryer to warm the puppy. Members of the community heard the story and brought her other puppy to be helped as well. "Mom" and her total of six puppies are under their care and improving.

That’s amazing!

Uh…..good kitty? Please?

Good kitty!

This short film is better than just about anything coming out of Hollywood…..

Speaking of Hollywood, have you noticed everything’s a remake from like 20 years ago? I’m pretty sick of the trend, but I won’t lie — this one’s got promise.

That’s what I’ve got for you this week! (Well, this and yesterday’s pretty-darned-positive post, too.) Your turn! What made you happy this last week? Let us know!

Ack! Somehow this got deleted! In the most badass “We’ll do it live” moment since Bill O’Reilly, Carrie Underwood isn’t phased by the failure of the sound system at Trump’s inauguration…..

And just like that, a potential embarrassing moment becomes a memorable one.