It’s Monday, people! And you know what Monday means — Screaming into the Void brings the happy! And who better to bring the happy than Happy, thinking about his happy place?

Now you’re in the mood!

I’ll admit I did a triple-take on this one…….

Not all family portraits are so adorable…..

Every picture taken of brothers, ever

If you don’t have an older brother to stick up for you after being you up……you might want to adopt one!

While out walking, this dude came across a gopher digging out its hole. He decides to use his dog’s tennis ball thrower to help the gopher, who immediately understands what’s happening…..

“Wow, nice place, Bob!”

“Thanks, my pet human helped me with construction.”

Asking questions is important……but so is answering them!

Don’t just ask….answer! Puppy’s psyche could be at risk!

When I originally saw this clip I immediately knew its perfect soundtrack…..

This week the world celebrated International Day of Happiness. (You DID celebrate, didn’t you?) As Monday posts prove, happiness is key to a good life!

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20 to promote the importance of happiness and well-being as fundamental goals in life. This special day emphasizes that progress should be measured not only by economic growth but also by individual and collective happiness. The celebration encourages people worldwide to focus on positive actions that create joy and strengthen emotional well-being.

Know what strengthens my well-being? Making video clips.

Not even Simba had it that good!

“He’s been barking like a seal for years so we finally went ahead with the procedure.”

This week’s crazy technology story……

I’m sure they won’t be used in our future open-air prisons! Ha ha! Ha! Ha. 😰😰😰

In lieu of making a long Opening Day post this year, I’ll simply re-post this and enjoy:

That’s what I’ve got this week, Screamers! Did you celebrate International Day of Happiness? Did you know it was even happening? Me neither. (If I did, I would have made a special positive post!) In the spirit of the holiday, this week let us know not only what made you happy this week, but what makes you happy in general!

I don’t want to bring down your Monday, but my mom could use some positives vibes sent out from wherever you are! Thank you, Screamers!!