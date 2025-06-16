(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Belated Father’s Day, everybody! I thought about writing something yesterday, but everybody knows the best gift for any father is silence. You’re welcome, dads.

Let’s start today’s post with the national anthem, as performed by the 2025 Kentucky All State Choir at the Kansas Music Educators Association All State Choir Conference:

Not only is that some amazing talent, I LOVE the slowed-down tempo that sort of reimagines the song as an epic ballad.

It was a fierce battle in awesome Father’s Day videos, but in the end, this one was the winner:

Pure awesome!

“Grok, sum up the resistance to Trump in 7 seconds.”

(This is not AI)

This reminded me of a lot of you, but I’m not saying who — you already know!

I just love everything about this video…..

…but especially the elephant’s little happy squeaks!

Gangster-look-alike and paw-pal Orange Jim begs for second breakfast — it’s already been 45 minutes since he’s eaten!

This is exactly how I sleep:

Complete with the “checking in on the cats when I wake up”.

Celebrating his first Father’s Day this year is Zoo Miami’s oldest resident, Goliath the Galapagos tortoise! Coincidentally born on June 15, 1890, this year Goliath has an extra reason to celebrate! Just two weeks ago, Goliath became the father of the adorable little guy (or girl?) below!

Check out Zoo Miami’s Instagram page for more photos!

“The world will tempt you will all manner of earthly delights, but you must stay focused on your prayers………..”

This puppy got himself into a sticky situation — stranded in a place nobody could get to. The ingenious solution? Tie a sausage to a drone and have the dog guide himself back to safety!

I’m assured he got the sausage at the end of his ordeal!

The most epic game of tag the dog park has ever seen:

I love how he lets the other dogs get close enough to think they have a chance, but kicks it up a gear when he has to!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers — but my work is never done!

Let us know what made you happy in the comments section!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Since the Royals haven’t won a game since last week’s Monday post, it’s time to break out the big guns: