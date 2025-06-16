(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Happy Belated Father’s Day, everybody! I thought about writing something yesterday, but everybody knows the best gift for any father is silence. You’re welcome, dads.
Let’s start today’s post with the national anthem, as performed by the 2025 Kentucky All State Choir at the Kansas Music Educators Association All State Choir Conference:
Not only is that some amazing talent, I LOVE the slowed-down tempo that sort of reimagines the song as an epic ballad.
It was a fierce battle in awesome Father’s Day videos, but in the end, this one was the winner:
Pure awesome!
“Grok, sum up the resistance to Trump in 7 seconds.”
(This is not AI)
This reminded me of a lot of you, but I’m not saying who — you already know!
I just love everything about this video…..
…but especially the elephant’s little happy squeaks!
Gangster-look-alike and paw-pal Orange Jim begs for second breakfast — it’s already been 45 minutes since he’s eaten!
This is exactly how I sleep:
Complete with the “checking in on the cats when I wake up”.
Celebrating his first Father’s Day this year is Zoo Miami’s oldest resident, Goliath the Galapagos tortoise! Coincidentally born on June 15, 1890, this year Goliath has an extra reason to celebrate! Just two weeks ago, Goliath became the father of the adorable little guy (or girl?) below!
Check out Zoo Miami’s Instagram page for more photos!
“The world will tempt you will all manner of earthly delights, but you must stay focused on your prayers………..”
This puppy got himself into a sticky situation — stranded in a place nobody could get to. The ingenious solution? Tie a sausage to a drone and have the dog guide himself back to safety!
I’m assured he got the sausage at the end of his ordeal!
The most epic game of tag the dog park has ever seen:
I love how he lets the other dogs get close enough to think they have a chance, but kicks it up a gear when he has to!
That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers — but my work is never done!
Let us know what made you happy in the comments section!
Simulation Commander, your post arrived right on time, which I REALLY needed for laughter! Your posts always make me happy and smiling. It's been one helluva week this past week, can't remember going thru such a hard time. Both my husband (age 79 yrs) and I thought he was dying. Even the cat went into depression and stayed hidden. Then the poop really hit the fan. I'm still trying to recover from all this. Happy ending though, husband is feeling much better now. He has Parkinson's and muscle weakness so can't stand up much and I stay busy taking care of him. We got a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber which is supposed to help and even cure Parkinson's and muscle weakness. He's had 3 times in it and is doing better now due to this. However, he fell his last time getting out and broke the frame around the chamber so we're waiting to get a new one. But he's doing better than I've seen him for a long time and when we get the part for the tent he should be doing quite well after that. Then there was all the turmoil in the country as some folks tried to warn us we don't need any kings!! Silly me, I thought we knew that back in 1776 but I guess some folks are slow to learn. I've read that we are in the final inning though, so let's hope so. This has been a really weird week - and astrology says it will be crazy, crazy and very chaotic until Aug. 26. Anyway, many thanks Commander for the laughs, my favorite one is the dog with the sausage tied to a drone, very creative of the dog's person! Hope your week was much better than mine, Commander and everyone else reading this.