We made it to another Monday, Screamers! This week that feels like an accomplishment in itself — but with Monday comes Monday pawsitivity! And you know that “pawsitivity hitting the inbox” feeling:

Gen Chang sent me this video today with a request to look into the accuracy of the accusation…..

And through my diligent reporting, I have indeed found another source to corroborate this allegation:

In fact, I have unearthed evidence of deep uncover operations…..

🚨 Developing 🚨

When you go to sit in your favorite chair, but it’s already occupied:

The different types of pull-ups in the US government:

Around the globe, the world’s best fighters are constantly honing their skills, hoping to prove their prowess in……

FLAWLESS VICTORY!

By far the most hilarious development of the week……

….I guess if we’re looking for the bright side of Jimmy Kimmel’s return to the airwaves, it’s that Trump isn’t Literally Hitler shutting down Free Speech after all.

Some cats have poorly trained staff….

But not this one!

Drama in the Crayola box……

Maybe the kid identifies as orange?

With the advancement of in-the-field autonomous robots, the evolution of warfare was inevitable.

Dog doesn’t quite know what to make of his new friend…..

Speaking of dogs, the coded dog whistles are everywhere!

I knew it!

And for todays finale, I present super extreme dog makeovers — some of these are absolutely amazing!

Lots of great choices, but I think my favorite is the Max at the end!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week — but the pawsitivity doesn’t stop here! Fill up the comments section with your own funny stories or amazing videos from this week!

What luck! I have just enough room for a picture of Bonnie looking fabulous in the indirect sunlight!