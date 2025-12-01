Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
13h

Being from TX I know where both Wink and Sundown are. They are very small towns and schools. And these kids will never forget. Football taught them a life lesson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Jennie Corsi's avatar
Jennie Corsi
13h

Guardian donkeys!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture