You made it through the stressful Thanksgiving holiday, and you know what that means — only 2 more stressful holidays left to go this year! If that thought sounds daunting, don’t worry — I’ve got what you need to get you through!

The first rule of Thanksgiving is that when it’s over, the Christmas ornaments go up. And then sometimes back down again!

And what does your cat want for Christmas? Okay, other than to tear down the tree. And other than the boxes all your other Christmas stuff is in….after THAT, they want a custom-sized tinfoil hat!

Because kitty deserves to be safe from DARPA, too!

Of course, dogs are much easier to please. They just need a sunny spot in the grass…

…or a REALLY long stretch of said grass…

The peek at the speedometer shows just over 60 kph, meaning Sarabi was cruising along at just over 40 MPH! Good girl!

SCA suggested this amazing video this week, and I really can’t describe it — see for yourself!

Just another day at the office!

In a mid-November playoff game, Wink Wildcats head coach Brian Gibson reminded us what sports is all about when he noticed opposing Sundown coach Brannon Rodgers making a substitution after the game was effectively over.

Here’s the story:

I love everything about this story, but ESPECIALLY seeing the opposing teams celebrating after the play!

Sometimes science looks like magic…

“What’s your position on abortion?”

“It’s complicated…”

Sadie wasn’t the only one out enjoying the unexpected nice weather this week…

(This was a constantly recurring scenario during the day!)

Props to Gen Chang for this submission of sleeping cats!

Only a month until Mamdani takes over in NYC…

You and me both, Zohran! (Only one of us will actually accomplish this.)

Today’s amazing space photo comes courtesy of the Gemini South Telescope in Chile and features the aptly named Butterfly Nebula.

Located between 2,500 and 3,800 light years away in the constellation Scorpio, the Butterfly Nebula is made up of a really rather unique white dwarf star that around 2,000 years ago began pushing away its outer layers into a hot shell of ionized gas. This is how what are known as planetary nebulae form: the shell of gas is expelled from a host star and creates a rough sphere of ejected stellar material. This star however, is casting out the gas and dust of its exterior into these long, butterfly wing shapes. The rich red in the image are areas of energized hydrogen gas, while the stark blue traces areas of energized oxygen gas. The star at the center is actually one of the hottest objects ever recorded, according to the National Science Foundation.

I wonder if families bicker about politics during holidays over there, too…

And that’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Now that you’ve read it, hopefully your face looks like this —

And you’re ready to share your awesome Thanksgiving stories in the comments section!

