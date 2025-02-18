Presidents' Day Means A Short Work Week
I guess government's good for something after all......
(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Happy Tuesday, Screamers! Here in Arizona, spring is starting to take hold — and that means the return of the best sound in the world:
But, spring hasn’t quite sprung everywhere. The Pacific Northwest got blanketed in a new round of snow this week — leading to this gorgeous video of Multnomah Falls:
I don’t know where this dude is, but it’s GOT to be cold.
With the start of 2025, it’s time to hand out some performance awards for 2024. First up, Home Depot Employee of the Year Leo the Cat!
And winning the “Don’t tell me what’s impossible” award of 2024, Anaya Ellick!
In an inspiring story from Chesapeake, Virginia, a first-grader has won a prestigious handwriting competition despite being born without hands.
Anaya Ellick, a student at Greenbrier Christian Academy, earned the Nicholas Maxim Special Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship.
Anaya writes by holding a pencil between her arms and standing at her desk.
Talk about perseverance! Wow!
Up for an Academy Award in 2025 is the epic short film “Chase”
The good guys win again.
Just a week into his term as head of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr mandates all Americans print these stickers and place them all on processed foods in the house:
You don’t want to disappoint Mr. Kennedy, do you?
Sometimes people are so good at something so outrageous, you can only watch in awe:
I still can’t believe it!
In some happy political news this week…….
Screamers know students never needed mandates in the first place, but today’s a happy day so we’ll deal with that issue another day soon. (Very soon.)
Some people modify their homes with a “catio” — a place where cats can go outside in an enclosed area. But what if your home isn’t equipped to handle a space like that? You bring the outside in………
Now THAT’S quality catertainment!
That’s what I came across this week! Now, take advantage of this short week to really focus on the task at hand!
You got this! Now go SMASH your work week!
Subscribe for your dose of weekly pawsitivity!
This doesn’t have to be long-term. Tip me on Ko-fi — no subscription required!
Cats reflexes are unreal in that last video. Bruce Lee eat your heart out.
Sending a few of these videos out to some folks, it will brighten their day. Thanks Sim
Reading that about the handless girl makes me so mad.
At our school system over here. Such a competition (handwriting) would be illegal. Any kind of competitive element in school, except if the kids have a PT teacher daring to let them play sports, is banned.
Because since everyone can't be the winner, it's unfair, you see. That lack of competitive elements means the middle or tail of the curve doesn't even try for more than passing grades, and that goes double for the smart kids - since the course plan is based on some theoretical average student, the smarties can just coast and slack off and still net an A.
(Unless their luck runs out and they get saddled with an old crank like yours truly. Still one or two of those around. Old gunpowder don't wear out, to translate and mangle an idiom.)
But positive Tuesday evening it is (for me). The response throughout our alt-media sphere has been overwhelmingly positive and in support of JD Vance's speech, but also towards Hegseth and Kellogg and their putting-the-EU-in-its-place proceedings.
The alt-media, accused of so much crap, is the ones saying "Right on. Listen to the man - we need to get in shipshape and get our act together no matter what. We can afford it - just need to cut out a lot of crap from the budget. Migration, DEI, climate crapola - DOGE now!"
And so on, I'm summarising the gist of it. Most encouraging are the many voices from "normal people" chiming in, asking in threads: "Yeah, you know now that they mention it - why don't we have a national audit and a national census too while we're at it? Nothing to hide, nothing to fear, right?" And that is just manna to my ears!
Wanted to mention that. Since Saturday, everything's suddenly on the table and the cemented demented centrism-cancer is cracking. Haven't felt this energy since my rioting-days!