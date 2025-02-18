(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Tuesday, Screamers! Here in Arizona, spring is starting to take hold — and that means the return of the best sound in the world:

But, spring hasn’t quite sprung everywhere. The Pacific Northwest got blanketed in a new round of snow this week — leading to this gorgeous video of Multnomah Falls:

I don’t know where this dude is, but it’s GOT to be cold.

With the start of 2025, it’s time to hand out some performance awards for 2024. First up, Home Depot Employee of the Year Leo the Cat!

And winning the “Don’t tell me what’s impossible” award of 2024, Anaya Ellick!

In an inspiring story from Chesapeake, Virginia, a first-grader has won a prestigious handwriting competition despite being born without hands. Anaya Ellick, a student at Greenbrier Christian Academy, earned the Nicholas Maxim Special Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship. Anaya writes by holding a pencil between her arms and standing at her desk.

Talk about perseverance! Wow!

Up for an Academy Award in 2025 is the epic short film “Chase”

The good guys win again.

Just a week into his term as head of HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr mandates all Americans print these stickers and place them all on processed foods in the house:

You don’t want to disappoint Mr. Kennedy, do you?

Sometimes people are so good at something so outrageous, you can only watch in awe:

I still can’t believe it!

In some happy political news this week…….

Screamers know students never needed mandates in the first place, but today’s a happy day so we’ll deal with that issue another day soon. (Very soon.)

Some people modify their homes with a “catio” — a place where cats can go outside in an enclosed area. But what if your home isn’t equipped to handle a space like that? You bring the outside in………

Now THAT’S quality catertainment!

That’s what I came across this week! Now, take advantage of this short week to really focus on the task at hand!

You got this! Now go SMASH your work week!

