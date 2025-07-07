(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Me trying to deal with an abundance of people the last couple weeks:

But finally, all is once again quiet on the desert front. This means starting today, I’m back to my regular posting schedule (although I have a TON of “starting” notes, so I may be a bit louder than usual for a while).

The situation wasn’t ALL bad, though! I got to hang out with this little dude a lot!

He’s such a cuddlebug! I feel bad that he’s moving YET AGAIN and will have to go through his anxious phase all over again…

When brainstorming for one of those upcoming articles, I came across this — which might provide a little insight as to the article’s topic……..

Remember when stuff just worked?

This year’s “Best Fourth of July shirt” goes to……..

America is so badass, we even rename your units of measurement.

(Take that, soccer fans!)

……………

I’m sorry, who are you again?

Tips on surviving the Arizona summer:

Alternatively, you could hang out near a drinking fountain…….

But these ducks have their own summer strategy!

I feel like the ducks would play “Ready, set, weeeee!” for HOURS.

It’s true….look at that body language!

“Thank you for choosing Pigeon Air. When we arrive at your destination, simply disembark at your leisure.”

I’ve mentioned Portland’s famous Thompson Elk Statue a few times, but it looks like it’s (finally) getting reinstalled!

This is great news for the city, but I AM a little nervous about how long he’ll stand unscathed…….

When you’ve FINALLY had enough of your annoying neighbor:

She must be so scared — and as cold as an iceberg at night!

Making fun of my friends with short legs:

I love his dedication to the bit!

Finally, here’s a compilation video that’s sure to make your day!

And that’s what I found for you this week! Hope you enjoyed today’s offerings — as well as your brief respite from Screaming 😉. Which video or memes was your favorite? Let everybody know in the comments below!

