Happy Monday, Screamers! Hopefully you had a great weekend…..let’s check in:

I’m a perpetual 3-4.

Researchers in Chile were recently excited to capture some rare footage of the Colocolo cat, who thrives in high-altitudes. This little guy looks like he could wander into your kitchen! (Although he’s probably in the mountains to get away from us to begin with!)

Good news network has more:

Captured by the Colocolo Project, the footage is the second sighting of the cat made by the group this year. According to the project, the Pampas cat is the third-largest in Chile, behind the puma and the Andean mountain cat. The high-altitude resident is rather special among wildcats because it has six different pelages, or fur patterns, some of which are very different. This can often cause confusion during sightings with Andean mountain cats as to which one is which.

Sometimes an inspired moment leads to a hilarious video mash-up:

Finally, a race swap even Netflix won’t touch:

When I saw this video of Tenney, I knew I had the perfect lead-in…….

This kitty’s about to frontline a ‘90s grunge band:

….right after he buries your body in the backyard.

Ripley hasn’t quite mastered the stairs…….but that’s ok!

All species know better than to try to move the cat.

When you’re the only responsible/capable one in your friend group:

“Don’t let this happen again!”

And I have JUST enough room for this picture of G after I told him to move to I could finish this article:

who’s gonna make me?

He did not comply. (Update: He finally jumped down as I was getting ready to publish. A little late, dude man!)

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! It feels a little bit light this week, so bombard the comments with your own happy stories and funny memes!

