Hello Screamers! The good news is, you’ve made it to another Monday. The better news is — that means it’s time for some pawsitivity to get your week started off on the right foot! Enjoy this week’s selection!

The first thing you learn as a libertarian:

Ask Rand Paul.

Now and again I highlight a special case of a player called up to the major leagues for the first time. Carter Jensen went to school in Kansas City and often went to his parents to Kaufmann Stadium to cheer on the Royals. Carter was signed out of high school by the Royals in the third round of the 2021 draft and has since been working his way up the minor league system.

This week, Carter Jensen made his major league debut — and on Saturday, his dad Jim was in the stands to record Carter’s first major league hit and subsequent standing ovation:

What’ll happen to the baseball? Royals writer Anne Rogers explains:

“We’re going to case it up and probably give it to my parents, so I don’t find a way to lose it,” Jensen said. At that moment, Vinnie Pasquantino walked by Jensen’s locker. “He doesn’t really have a choice,” Pasquantino chimed in. “He’s living at home.” Jensen laughed and nodded. “True, yeah”

To create a culinary masterpiece, it takes time, dedication, and like eight packages of cookie dough.

Perfection!

I literally spit coffee onto my monitor on this one…..

“Why are you doing this?”

“that’s an excellent question…my immediate instinct is to turn to violence, but why? i am safe here at home and do not need to fight for my survival. why am i still ruled by these baser instincts? i shall go ponder these questions…”

But also cats:

Fun fact — This is how Bonnie used to hunt. She’d run through the high grass and leap up to nab the grasshoppers trying to hop away. Today, she doesn’t have to worry about catching her food:

How does she even sleep like that?

I have no words to describe how cool this is:

I think it’s the little Columbia jacket that does it…

If you’re small, it helps to have some big friends…

Dog navigates the world’s toughest security system…

Almost.

I came across this classic cat video and laughed like it was the first time. Congratulations to the lucky 10,000.

Rarely does the action fit so perfectly with the music!

THE CLANKERS ARE COMING FOR OUR JOBS!

WE MUST RESIST!

Americans are ridiculously creative…..

The hummingbird feeder America needs…

Guy know…when it’s hot, sometimes you just gotta air ‘em out……

And in today’s last story, an amazing video capturing the best of humanity. 10-year-old Bleu Greenwood is a stage five quadriplegic who relies on ventilation to continue breathing. While Bleu and his mother were at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham, England, a stranger offered to give the little boy the ride of his life……

A heartwarming moment tailor-made for Monday pawsitivity!

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! As always, I’m looking forward to hearing your happy stories and seeing your hilarious memes in the comments section!

