(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments! Today’s post is too long for some e-mail programs, so check the website or the Substack app to ensure you’re getting the whole article!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! I spent this morning in an increasing spiral of rage, as I couldn’t get today’s videos to work no matter WHAT I tried. All my typical tricks were rendered useless, so in a fit of desperation I decided to try the following:

Open videos that will not load

Save videos that will not load

Now they load.

?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

I guess I don’t have to understand it, I’ll just take the win. Onward to the positivity post!

It’s been a (very loud) zoo around here lately with the temporary addition of four extra humans to the household — but the silver lining is getting to hang out with this little dude again!

VERY long-time readers may remember Quasi, the one-eyed cuddle bug. He gets anxious very easily (and starts bleeding from his paws, poor guy!) so he’s sequestered away from Bonnie and G — but he still gets some of their treats!

Trying to relax while everything implodes around me:

One of my favorite things about walking through Tucson are bird baths — they’re like little bird sanctuaries in the middle of the desert. This bath’s obviously not in Arizona, but the birds are still happy to enjoy the water!

BREAKING NEWS:

Wonton, the poor kitty who fell five stories and shattered most of her bones, used her newly healed legs to jump up on a box (maybe 2 1/2 feet tall?). She is very proud of herself!

We are very proud, too!

The mayhem in Portland is still going strong, with Antifa members posted up outside the ICE building every night. And while the riots are totally unacceptable, they DO provide some unintentional comedy now and then.

As covered by Katie Daviscourt:

Julie Mikela Winters, 47, born Christopher Hudson, has been charged with felony attempted assault of a federal officer, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

For me, it’s really the added commentary that puts this over the edge — especially the end.

“I’m gonna throw something.”

“SORRY SORRY SORRY SORRY!”

I expected nothing less.

How do people cope with living on the insane coast?

Memes. So many memes.

I haven’t had a reason to care about White Sox baseball in my life, but this was next-level sorcery by Chase Meidroth:

It looks like summer has officially started — the dogs are in the air!

During summer, physics are optional!

Of course, not EVERYBODY is outside jumping around with joy…..

When quick-thinking meets slow equipment, the result is a heroic rescue!

This crow has his staff extremely well-trained……

Posted this week by Arlington National Cemetery:

On June 2, 2025, Sergeant of the Guard Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Jay took his final walk as a Tomb Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. In a powerful farewell, he laid roses at each crypt of the Unknown Soldiers, then walked off the plaza hand in hand with his 8-year-old son, Finn.

A touching tribute both to and by Jay, who guarded the tombs for two years.

This week, nature photographer Brian Matthews was the victim of a brief but vicious puffin attack.

He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Last week, Bonnie made a surprise entry into the 2028 presidential race. This week, she officially chose Gangster as her running mate. Citing G’s willingness to stick his claws out and his intolerance of idiots, Bonnie also noted Gangster’s ready to fulfill the campaign’s promise at a moment’s notice:

It’s B & G for me!

Ever seen a dog finally catch that car they’ve been chasing? This is the cat equivalent:

NOW WHAT, HUMAN?!?!?!?!?

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers! I hope you all enjoyed todays positivity post. Remember, I’m not just the president of the company — I’m also a client!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share