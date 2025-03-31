(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

The end of March marks the start of baseball season, and even astronaut Koichi Wakata is getting into the spirit!

Reminds me of one of those old Bugs Bunny cartoons!

Wakata winds up and delivers the pitch, Wakata swings and a drive to center! Holy cow a great diving catch by Wakata in the outfield!

However, the end of March also means the start of April — which means it’s almost tax day……..

On a related note………….

This is an old video but seemed appropriate this week……..

So wholesome.

When you pick on the smallest kid in class but don’t realize his brother’s a senior….

“Nobody but me gets to say that about my brother.”

Special thanks to SCA for finding this happy nugget this week!

'Honey used to ride in a semi truck with her dad in her younger days, and nothing gets her more pumped up than hearing an engine fire up with the question, 'you wanna go bye bye?'' The post continued that Honey was nearing the end of her life, and asked if any truck drivers would be willing to take her out and stop for her favorite meal, Wendy's chicken nuggets. Honey had so many offers, SOAR decided to connect with multiple truck drivers and fill up the weekend with rides for the Labrador.

A fun demonstration of exponential math. When a ball escapes the circle, it’s replaced with 3 more balls. Watch how quickly it gets out of hand…..

(This is what they were telling us covid would do.)

Step 1: Chase the rabbit across the field, then chase the squirrel across another field, then run after a bird through another field…….

Step 2:

We all have that adorable but overly dramatic friend….

I don’t watch the NBA much anymore, but this was an incredible ending to a game I came across:

THAT’S some high drama!

“Happy Birthday, Mittens….what did you wish for?”

“Infinite cat toys to fall from the sky………”

Some dogs are good at sharing…..some are better at distraction…..

And some are the bestest boys ever! For example, Lucky — who was shot multiple times defending his family against intruders. Here he is receiving a hero’s sendoff from the hospital…….

Good boy, Lucky!

Speaking of lucky, looks like I have just enough to room to sneak in a picture of this handsome dude doing what he does most……

That’s what I dug up for you this week, Screamers! Which video or meme was your favorite? Did you find something that made you laugh this week? Share it in the comment section below!

