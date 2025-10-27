(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments! Today’s post is too long for some email programs, so be sure to check the website or Substack app to get the full post!)

Happy Monday, Screamers! For me, the best news of the week is my hands have returned to more-or-less normal-sized and I can once again pound away (more-or-less randomly) at the keyboard! The SECOND-best news of the week is that it’s Monday and time for some positivity!

First up, a video that mistakenly got cut from last week’s post — a rescued rhino has an incredibly touching parting gift for the humans who released him back into the wild!

😲😲😲😲😲😲💩

My friends joke about this all the time, so I wasn’t too surprised to see a meme about it:

“Check please!”

This was so bad I had to include it, but I know at least three of you will love it.

Relationship goal level: impossible

Sometimes fun video editing isn’t about finding the right soundtrack, it’s about finding the right video to go with an existing soundtrack — in this case the Mayor of Cincinnati berating her constituents to behave after recent shootings at Fountain Square. (Edit: I am bad at this, it’s the police chief and not the mayor.)

The story behind the original video is hilarious, too.

We had a great sample of email submissions this week! This one comes from Martha…

You know that would be the most popular cat restaurant in town!

These next two were submitted by Suannee, and mark her near-complete transition from independent human to Cat Staff…

I can’t even imagine how long it would take to leash up that many cats!

…you already ate my body, what else do you want from me?!?!?!?!

But the cats can be adorable…….when they aren’t ripping up your meatsuit.

When you’re on a nice nature walk with the missus but find that tourists are ruining your favorite spot:

Talking to people on the internet has me like:

Strong early contender for doggie costume of the year…

Oh, I’m getting in trouble for this one…

(Or just click here.)

When a baby got fussy just before takeoff time, this stewardess offered to walk with her — much to the delight of everybody on board.

Let’s be honest. It’s 2025 — pre-boarding babies blowing kisses to passengers should be standard by now!

Watching Portland protests this weekend and caught this absolute gem:

Maybe that guy should be mayor!

Gen Chang submitted this video proving we’re all doomed:

But maybe in retrospect, we shouldn’t be surprised.

“ChatGPT, what’s the alphabet?”

Eh, close enough. They can’t read anyway.

And finally, a great (and fitting!) picture I got this week after a huge rainstorm. Bonnie surveys the situation from her window perch and dreams of better (drier) days…

That’s what I’ve got for you this week, Screamers — now fill up the comments section with your own funny stories or memes from this week. Also, Halloween is coming up so submit your pet costumes to simulationcommander@protonmail.com to be featured next Monday!

