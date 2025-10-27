Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

Cindi
Listening to those imbeciles, We ARE fucking doomed….

Double Mc
11h

I despair for the future of this country when I see these interviews of ignoramuses that vote. Not one of them could pass the first round of "Are you Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?".

