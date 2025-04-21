(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)
Happy Monday, everybody! Hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend and didn’t get into TOO much trouble! Everything about this video seems appropriate for today:
Props to Scuba Cat for hunting down this amazing cat meme:
Now we just have to combine this with our “mascot” picture:
Purrrrrrrrrrrrfect!
When you’re proper cat staff, you get properly rewarded:
To be fair, dogs will also look at you that way……….if you’ve got food.
Tax day was also last week…..I “saved” a ton!
Cat culture’s………complicated:
…….but there is one universal truth:
When your war with the family bunny gets a little out of hand…..
When your war with the family cat gets a little out of hand……..
This is escalating to unacceptable levels!
This Week’s Best Person In the World Award goes to this guy:
Goobs nails the interview for her dream job:
We love working dogs around here, and with baseball season (finally) underway, Slider gets to show off!
Not all dogs are so well-behaved.
But cats aren’t so innocent themselves……..
Who needs some Nightmare Fuel before going to sleep tonight?
Yikes!
This guy is much more my style:
That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Now take the pawsitive energy you’re feeling and use it as rhetorical chainmail for what’s to come……
…….the work week. ☹️
Leave your funny memes below, then:
Bonus picture of Bonnie politely requesting to come back inside:
Well. Well! It is my conviction that K-9 corps partners, man and dog alike, are a breed above. It's the synergy for which domestication was the purpose.
And--perhaps a porcelain collar was not quite what Fluffy was aiming for...talk about a swing and a miss.
That white terrier was grooving to that piano tune. That must have been in Colorado, or some such legal weed state. Dog was too cool!