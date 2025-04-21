(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Happy Monday, everybody! Hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend and didn’t get into TOO much trouble! Everything about this video seems appropriate for today:

Props to Scuba Cat for hunting down this amazing cat meme:

Now we just have to combine this with our “mascot” picture:

Purrrrrrrrrrrrfect!

When you’re proper cat staff, you get properly rewarded:

To be fair, dogs will also look at you that way……….if you’ve got food.

Tax day was also last week…..I “saved” a ton!

Cat culture’s………complicated:

…….but there is one universal truth:

When your war with the family bunny gets a little out of hand…..

When your war with the family cat gets a little out of hand……..

This is escalating to unacceptable levels!

This Week’s Best Person In the World Award goes to this guy:

Goobs nails the interview for her dream job:

We love working dogs around here, and with baseball season (finally) underway, Slider gets to show off!

Not all dogs are so well-behaved.

But cats aren’t so innocent themselves……..

Who needs some Nightmare Fuel before going to sleep tonight?

Yikes!

This guy is much more my style:

That’s what I found for you this week, Screamers! Now take the pawsitive energy you’re feeling and use it as rhetorical chainmail for what’s to come……

…….the work week. ☹️

Bonus picture of Bonnie politely requesting to come back inside: