Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
1d

Well. Well! It is my conviction that K-9 corps partners, man and dog alike, are a breed above. It's the synergy for which domestication was the purpose.

And--perhaps a porcelain collar was not quite what Fluffy was aiming for...talk about a swing and a miss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1d

That white terrier was grooving to that piano tune. That must have been in Colorado, or some such legal weed state. Dog was too cool!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by SimulationCommander
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture